The DMZ reopens New York City office, empowering tech startups around the world to break into the American market

Toronto Metropolitan University's tech incubator provides startups with free workspace, office amenities, and access to partners, customers, and investors, allowing them to grow their businesses in the U.S.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University announced today that it is continuing the expansion of its global incubator network with the re-opening of its New York City location.

Located in the heart of downtown Manhattan's Financial District, DMZ NYC will act as a softlanding for startups who are ready for U.S. expansion and are actively looking to meet with potential customers, partners, and investors. The space, which tech companies can apply to work from for a set period of time, helps founders and their teams work both productively and comfortably with access to communal lounge and workspaces, conference rooms, an espresso bar, and an on-site fitness studio equipped with shower facilities.

"One of the world's top startup ecosystems and financial powerhouses, expanding into the United States can serve as a major turning point for companies, said Abdullah Snobar, the Executive Director of the DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. "Our main objective with DMZ NYC is simple — we want to advance the profile of Canadian startups in the U.S., while also attracting American investors, partners and customers to come north."

The new office boasts more desk space than the DMZ's former New York office, which first opened in 2017. Over 3 years, DMZ NYC supported nearly 60 startups before it closed amid travel restrictions during the pandemic. "The DMZ office in New York was a great soft-landing spot for Sampler," explained Marie Chevrier Schwartz, CEO and Founder of Sampler , a DMZ alum. "Our first New York employees were able to leverage the space day-to-day, and our Canadian teammates who were visiting for client meetings could also drop by easily. Having that resource was a game-changer for us because of how much business we do in the U.S., and specifically, in New York."

"This New York City office will play a pivotal role in helping Canadian startups expand their international presence," said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade of Canada . "This will empower Canadian businesses and connect them to the necessary support networks so they can sell their products and services abroad. This is how we build a robust economy that works for everyone and is driven by Canadian-led global business."

The new DMZ NYC office will also build bridges with trade and investment offices across levels of government, giving startup founders the opportunity to connect with key players who are also committed to their companies' success. "We look forward to giving startup founders - including Trade Commissioner Service clients participating in the Canadian Technology Accelerator program - the opportunity to connect with key players in the New York ecosystem who are committed to their companies' success," said Saliou N. Babou, Consul and Head of Innovation at the Consulate General of Canada in New York .

Startups around the world who are ready to explore the U.S. market, seek international investment and scale global operations can apply to work from DMZ NYC. Eligibility requirements and more information about DMZ NYC can be found at dmz.to/NYC .

ABOUT THE DMZ

The DMZ is a world-leading startup incubator equipping the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch, and scale highly impactful startups. By providing connections to customers, coaching, capital, and a community, the DMZ's customized approach helps innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey – whatever that might be. Through its award-winning programming, the DMZ has helped more than 700 startups raise $1.83 billion in capital and create 4,700+ jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with globally accessible programming, the DMZ has a widely recognized international presence with offices in Vietnam, India, and the U.S., and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

ABOUT TORONTO METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY*

Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson University, is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse, and inclusive, the University is home to more than 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 225,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit torontomu.ca .

*In April 2022, the university announced our new name. Learn more about our next chapter.

