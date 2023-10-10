THE DESIGN EXCHANGE MERGES HISTORY, DESIGN, AND INNOVATION IN NEWLY TRANSFORMED, WORLD-CLASS IMMERSIVE EVENT SPACE

Nestled in the Heart of Toronto's Bustling Financial District, the Historic Event Space is Canada's First Dedicated Fully Immersive Event Venue with a Customizable Projection Mapping System

In Partnership with Eatertainment Events & Catering and Scale Hospitality, the 'DX' Now Delivers Turnkey Solutions for Corporate Events, Weddings, Galas, Product Launches, Conferences, Tradeshows, and More

Click Here for a Virtual Tour of the Immersive Space

Click Here for a Full Virtual Tour of the Design Exchange (DX)

Click Here for Media Assets

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - History, design, and innovation continue to intersect at the newly transformed, world-class event space, the Design Exchange (DX). Purpose-built in 1937 as the original Toronto Stock Exchange, the DX has cemented itself as a go-to venue for corporate and social events, with a legacy spanning over two decades, and proudly pulls back the curtain on dynamic new upgrades revealing a contemporary venue fueled by events and catering partner Eatertainment , and powered by Elevate . The DX provides clients with turnkey solutions for corporate events, weddings, galas, tradeshows, conferences, and more as the 40,000 square foot space features modern interior upgrades that preserve the building's historic elements while adding a modern atmosphere with the contemporary re-design. The most exclusive new feature of the venue is Canada's first dedicated fully immersive projection mapping system featuring 45-foot tall by 230-foot projections, providing event clients access to a state-of-the-art system with fully customizable content to bring immersive, virtual, and interactive elements to meet their event needs.

Design Exchange (DX) presents Canada’s first dedicated fully immersive projection mapping system featuring 45-foot tall by 230-foot projections. (CNW Group/Design Exchange (DX))

"The newly transformed event spaces at the historic Design Exchange is a first-of-its-kind venture in Canada, with only a handful of venues around the world offering similar tailored edge-to-edge experiences," said Liz McKenna, Director of Events at Design Exchange. "The remarkable renovations serve our clients a bridge between virtual and live events, providing the means to flawlessly broadcast gatherings to a wider audience while those attending on-site enjoy an unparalleled immersive event experience."

DX offers over 40,000 square feet of event space made up of five primary areas that can be rented individually or collectively, including:

The 'Lobby': 3,500 square foot area perfect for receptions and cocktails.

The 'Trading Floor': this historic 6,500 square-foot space is designed for impactful events, conferences, and trade shows.

The 'Gallery': with 4,000 square feet, this space is suitable for dining, smaller events, or experiential activations.

The 'Library': the 1,200 square foot space, overlooking the bustling King and Bay strip, is ideal for product launches or presentations.

The 'Boardroom': a 600 square foot meeting space equipped with hybrid technology, is ideal for executive meetings or client dinners.

"The contemporary renovation of the Design Exchange pays homage to its iconic architectural heritage while harmonizing it with the new fully immersive environment, state-of-the-art in-house AV from CCR, exquisite catering and service, and dedicated vendor partners to help bring any vision to life." Offers Sebastien Centner, Founder & Creative Director of Eatertainment Events. "History, design and innovation come together in this venue and our team is already welcoming clients from all over the world who have been drawn to this groundbreaking immersive environment for their events."

The Design Exchange's in-house AV and technical teams, along with Eatertainment's planning expertise and catering solutions, offer a truly unique and convenient solution for a premium, hassle-free client experience. DX's advanced immersive projection mapping system creates seamless experiences for every occasion, regardless of the event or theme. With the ability to project custom images and videos onto the towering walls of the trading floor, the system covers an impressive canvas, spanning an incredible 45 feet in height and 230 feet in width with a 270-degree viewing angle.

Sebastien Centner adds: "The immersive boom is revolutionizing live experiences, and with innovations like the MSG Sphere leading the way, we are going to see the event landscape change dramatically as venues like The Design Exchange offer in-house and turn-key projection mapping at a fraction of what it used to cost to create these types of environments."

The Design Exchange is located at 234 Bay Street, Toronto, ON and is currently accepting bookings through F24. For more information visit wwww.designexchangetoronto.com and for booking inquiries, please contact [email protected] . In-person media tours, interviews, and features are available upon request.

Follow on Social Media

X: @designexchange

Instagram: @designexchange

Facebook: facebook.com/designexchange

About the Design Exchange

The Design Exchange (DX) is internationally renowned as the go-to event venue for fully immersive brand launches, weddings, presentations, corporate and private events and more. Located in the heart of Toronto's Financial District, the DX offers an unparalleled setting where extraordinary moments come to life with Canada's first immersive projection mapping system designed to be completely customizable. The DX promises elevated events as compelling images and videos cover three towering walls within the Trading Floor. With visuals spanning an impressive 40 feet in height and 225 feet in width, DX transforms every event into an unforgettable spectacle of creativity and innovation.

About Eatertainment

Over the past three decades, Eatertainment Events and Catering has become known creating stylish and unique event experiences across North America that blend event creativity with innovative cuisine and exceptional project management. Eatertainment currently hosts over 1,500 event each year and offers full planning services through its US and Canadian entities. Eatertainment also owns and operates some of the country's most spectacular special events venues. For more information please visit www.eatertainment.us and www.eatertainment.com . For information about Sebastien Centner, please visit https://www.eatertainment.com/eat-team/ .

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites the world's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. Through its annual Elevate Festival and diversity-driven programs for startup founders, the organization spotlights Canadian innovation while bringing about meaningful change at home and on the global stage. Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, Tennis Champ & Entrepreneur Venus Williams, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom have inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca.

SOURCE Design Exchange (DX)

For further information: Michelle McTeague Director, PR, so.da 416.966.7724, [email protected], [email protected]; Brittany Bell, Associate Publicist, so.da 416.479.3384, [email protected]