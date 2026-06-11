THE DESGAGNÉS FLEET CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION

QUEBEC CITY, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Desgagnés is pleased and very proud to announce the addition of another vessel to its fleet. Acquired from its long-standing German business partner, Briese Schiffahrts--also known for its commercial division, BBC Chartering--this vessel is intended to serve remote communities and industries in the Canadian Arctic, including Nunavut and Nunavik, the Canadian east coast, and the international market.

Having arrived in Quebec City last May, it has been registered under the Canadian flag and will begin its first voyage on June 12.

M/V JOHANE A. DESGAGNÉS at the Port of Québec

Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and majority shareholder of Desgagnés, said he is "very pleased with this acquisition, which creates more than 40 direct jobs and further improves maritime service to northern communities, thereby allowing Desgagnés to maintain its position as a leader in maritime services to the Arctic, which it has served for nearly 60 years."

"This sister ship to the Miena Desgagnés, Berthe A. Desgagnés, and Annette A. Desgagnés is 147 meters long, has a deadweight tonnage of 12,395 mt, and offers over 17,600 m³ of cargo hold capacity, which can reach over 24,000 m³ when the main deck is included. It is equipped with two cranes, each with a capacity of 250 metric tons, which can be combined to lift 500 tons. With an ice class equivalent to 1A and powered by a 4,800 kW (6,436 horsepower) engine, it reaches a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. "This general cargo carrier, with a tweendeck, specializes in the carriage of heavy cargo and project cargo. It is part of Desgagnés's ongoing development and expansion program, and as is tradition, its name must be highly meaningful," said Mr. Beaulieu.

To continue its efforts to highlight the contributions of women who often worked behind the scenes but whose role in the company's growth has been significant, the ship is named Johane A. Desgagnés, in honor of Mrs. Johane Desjardins, spouse of Louis-Marie Beaulieu. Johane undeniably played a highly significant role in Desgagnés's evolution through her unwavering support, deep understanding, compassion, and endless patience toward her spouse Louis-Marie Beaulieu, who often had to set aside family life to dedicate himself to the management, development, and growth of Desgagnés.

With the addition of the Marcellin A. Desgagnés in 2023 and the Annette A. Desgagnés and Berthe A. Desgagnés, acquired in 2024, Desgagnés will have invested, over the past three years, more than one hundred and forty million dollars in the expansion of its fleet.

About Desgagnés

Desgagnés, headquartered in Quebec City, is a conglomerate that has specialized since the19th century in the maritime transport of liquid bulk, general cargo, dry bulk, and passengers. Its activities also extend to integrated port and logistics services, including cargo handling, warehousing, and multimodal operations, as well as ship repair and the rental and operation of heavy machinery. The company operates a fleet of 24 vessels, 22 of which it owns, that ply the St. Lawrence–Great Lakes network, the eastern Canadian Arctic, the eastern coasts of Canada and the United States, and all the seas of the world. With revenue approaching half a billion dollars, Desgagnés creates some 1,300 jobs during peak season, with an annual payroll exceeding $145 million.

SOURCE Groupe Desgagnés inc.

Source: Ms.Suzanne Laflèche, Desgagnés Group Inc., Tel: (418) 692-1000, www.desgagnes.com