QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - DESGAGNÉS is pleased to confirm that the three trainees from the Institut maritime du Québec (IMQ) who were aboard the vessels N/M Rosaire A. Desgagnés and N/M Miena Desgagnés, trapped in the Persian Gulf since February 28, have returned to Quebec.

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the timeline for implementing security measures that would allow the two vessels to leave the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, DESGAGNÉS, in collaboration with the IMQ, implemented a repatriation plan for the three trainees aboard the two vessels. DESGAGNÉS, local maritime agents, and Saudi authorities worked together to ensure that the trainees could first take a safe flight from Saudi Arabia to Europe and then continue their journey to Canada. For its part, the IMQ provided support services to the trainees on board and their families from the outset of the conflict in the Middle East and throughout the repatriation process, including personalized psychosocial support tailored to each individual's needs.

The trainees were aboard the two DESGAGNÉS vessels as part of a sea training program required for their college diploma (DEC) in Navigation and a deck officer's certificate issued by Transport Canada, both of which are necessary to pursue a maritime career aboard a merchant marine vessel.

DESGAGNÉS sincerely thanks the crews aboard the M/V Rosaire A. Desgagnés and M/V Miena Desgagnés, local maritime agents, and Saudi authorities for their outstanding cooperation, which enabled the safe repatriation of the trainees.

To protect their privacy, the trainees and their families wish to remain anonymous. They will therefore not be granting any interviews at this time.

Desgagnés is very pleased with the resolution of this situation and wishes the trainees a safe return home, thanking them for their resilience during this tumultuous period.

About Desgagnés

Desgagnés, headquartered in Quebec City, is a conglomerate that has specialized since the 19th century in the maritime transport of liquid bulk, general cargo, dry bulk, and passengers. Its activities also extend to ship repair as well as the rental and operation of heavy machinery. The company operates a fleet of 21 vessels that crisscross the St. Lawrence–Great Lakes system, the eastern Canadian Arctic, the eastern coasts of Canada and the United States, and all the seas of the world. With annual revenues of nearly $500 million, Desgagnés creates some 1,200 jobs during the peak season, with a payroll exceeding $150 million.

www.desgagnes.com

SOURCE Groupe Desgagnés inc.

Source: Mr..Serge Le Guellec, Groupe Desgagnés Inc., Phone: (581) 888-8920, Email: [email protected]