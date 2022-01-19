The Definity Insurance Foundation welcomes Arti Freeman as inaugural CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Definity Insurance Foundation, a new Canadian registered charity making a difference in the lives of Canadians in marginalized and underserved areas, today announced the appointment of Arti Freeman as its founding CEO.

Freeman has close to 20 years' experience in the philanthropic sector leading granting programs and strategies, organizational change initiatives, and business process improvements. Most recently, she was the Manager of Partnership Investments at the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), one of Canada's largest grant-making foundations, where she led the successful re-building of the Partnership Investment program that connects the non-profit, public, and private sectors to build a stronger non-profit sector in Ontario.

"We are delighted to welcome Arti as our founding CEO. She has a proven track record in non-profits, as well as working with diverse communities and other partners to help drive systemic change," said Willy Robinson, Board Chair of the Definity Insurance Foundation. "The Board believes Arti will establish a solid base for the Foundation as she grows our support for charities doing community-based work that reduces social inequities in health, opportunity, and climate-related challenges."

"Helping to establish and lead a new major philanthropic foundation in Canada that is committed to advancing equity and justice by building trust and working with communities is truly a privilege," said Freeman. "My personal philosophy and values revolve around building institutions and systems that are responsive, relevant, and mindful of recipients of our services. As such, it is important to me that we reflect the voices of the people we are serving and work with community."

The Definity Insurance Foundation was established as a result of the demutualization of Definity Insurance Company (then known as Economical Mutual Insurance Company), which was completed in November 2021. The Foundation was the recipient of $100 million from the proceeds of this demutualization and is a registered charitable entity in Canada.

CEO Freeman's work with the Definity Insurance Foundation begins on February 1, 2022.

