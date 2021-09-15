The Decibel Coalition launches its petition to deal with excessive boat motor noise across Canada

Would you like to do something about excessively loud boats? You are not alone! The Decibel Coalition is doing something about it and we need your help.

PORT CARLING, ON, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Decibel Coalition (Decibel Coalition) is working with waterfront property owners associations, municipalities and enforcement agencies to have the legislation governing boat motor noise changed to include noise limits measured in decibels. The USA and Europe have decibel limits for boat motor noise and it has worked very effectively for many years.

If your time by your lake or river or ocean was spoiled by very loud boats and you would like it to stop then please sign the Coalition's petition. You will be telling Transport Canada that you are fed up with excessively noisy motor boats and that you support changing the law to include decibel limits.