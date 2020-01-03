The Day Group Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Sale of Common Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited to Eric Sprott

AZILDA, ON, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Day Group ("Day Group"), comprised of William Day Construction Limited ("Day Construction") and William Day Holdings Limited ("Day Holdings") today announced that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that Day Construction has sold to Eric Sprott (through his holding company, 2176423 Ontario Ltd.), by way of a private agreement, 10,000,000 outstanding common shares (the "Sale") representing approximately 1.7% of the outstanding shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited ("Wallbridge" or the "Issuer"). The shares were sold pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 6, 2019 at a price of $0.57 per share, the same price per share as Wallbridge's $42.5 million private placement financing that closed on November 29, 2019 and which resulted in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. becoming a 9.9% shareholder of Wallbridge. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because while the Day Group's beneficial holdings of common shares have not decreased by more than 2% of the outstanding shares of Wallbridge, as a result of the Sale the Day Group has ceased to beneficially own, or have control or direction over, 10% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of Wallbridge.

Prior to the Sale, the Day Group owned 66,553,957 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 11.34% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (Day Construction: 25,361,000 common shares, Day Holdings: 41,192,957 common shares). Following the Sale, the Day Group owns 56,553,957 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 9.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (Day Construction: 15,361,000 common shares, Day Holdings: 41,192,957 common shares).

Day Construction holds common shares of the Issuer for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

