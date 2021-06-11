MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - In the context of ongoing negotiations for a new faculty Collective Agreement, the Dawson Teachers' Union will be on strike today, June 11th. This strike date is part of the rotating strikes happening around the FNEEQ Cégep network.

At Dawson's Board of Governors' meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, DTU President Brian Seivewright gave a compelling presentation on the state of negotiations and the need to resolve the inequity of Continuing Education.

Many Continuing Education teachers have annual salaries below $40000/yr despite many years of experience at the College and teaching more hours than their counterparts in the regular sector, without access to health or dental insurance and with access to only two, partially paid sick days. At Dawson College, these teachers typically work evenings and weekends which impacts work-family balance. These untenable working conditions have a direct impact on the learning environment in the classroom for students.

Several members of the Board spoke in support of our cause and the Chair of the Board moved the following motion, which was unanimously adopted:

Given that it has been more than one year since the faculty Collective Agreement expired;

Given that several Dawson Departments have taken positions denouncing the progress of negotiations and forwarded these to the Board;

Given that government representatives lack mandates to negotiate;

Given that faculty demands are related to issues of precarity, professional autonomy, continuing education, the consolidation of the Cegep network, workload, and resources

The Dawson College Board of Governors supports the faculty demand for pay equity for Continuing Education teachers and calls on the government to provide the necessary financial resources to allow for a satisfactory resolution to the negotiations that benefits faculty, students, and Colleges.

Dawson teachers will be on the picket line at Dawson College on June 11th from 9am until 4pm; we invite you to come and see our efforts and would be happy to give a short interview.

The Dawson Teachers' Union (DTU)

Brian Seivewright, DTU President

