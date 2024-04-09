– New ownership group backed by elite international curlers to invest in growing the sport –

– Sportsnet remains exclusive broadcaster in Canada –

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Curling Group and Sportsnet today announced an agreement for The Curling Group to assume ownership and operations of the Grand Slam of Curling after the conclusion of this season, with Sportsnet continuing as the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the series.

The Curling Group Acquires Ownership of Grand Slam of Curling from Sportsnet. L-R - John Morris, Mike Cotton, Nic Sulsky, Jennifer Jones (CNW Group/The Curling Group)

The Curling Group is a new sports business venture led by sports, media, and entertainment industry veterans Nic Sulsky and Mike Cotton, along with former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic gold medal curler John Morris. A number of elite international curlers, including legend Jennifer Jones, are also working alongside the group as strategic advisors.

"The iconic Grand Slam of Curling is the world's only international curling event series, and we are excited to build on its legacy as we write curling's next rockin' chapter," said Nic Sulsky, CEO, The Curling Group. "Our mandate is to take professional curling to the next level, delivering a reimagined, premium experience that will enhance curling's engagement opportunities for the athletes, sponsors, and most importantly the sport's global fanbase."

"This partnership will help grow the sport while allowing Sportsnet to do what we do best – provide fans a world class broadcast and the most in-depth curling coverage," said Rob Corte, VP of Production, Sportsnet. "The Curling Group is fully invested in taking the Grand Slam of Curling to the next level and we look forward to growing curling together for years to come."

Operated by Sportsnet since 2012, the Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of curling events that feature the best men's and women's teams from across Canada and around the world, with at least $2 million in total prize money up for grabs each season.

"The Grand Slams have been an integral part of the curling season for us athletes ever since I started competing on tour over 20 years ago, providing a platform for the world's best curlers to improve their game under high-stakes pressure," said John Morris. "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the next stage of the Slams, as we look to expand the sport globally and provide a unique curling experience that fans will not soon forget."

The 2024-25 Grand Slam of Curling season will continue as planned with its previously-announced events , with The Curling Group overseeing operations and Sportsnet airing in-depth coverage at all five locations. More details regarding future plans and growth of the Grand Slam of Curling will be announced by The Curling Group in the coming months.

The final event of the 2023-24 Grand Slam of Curling series, the Princess Auto Players' Championship, gets underway today at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Sportsnet's exclusive TV coverage and streaming of the international premier curling event begins Thursday, April 11 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and via live stream on Sportsnet+. Strategic advisor to The Curling Group, Jennifer Jones, is competing in the Princess Auto Players' Championship this week, her last competition before retirement.

About The Curling Group

Launched in 2024, The Curling Group is dedicated to revolutionizing the sport of curling through strategic investments and a commitment to innovation and content production. With the acquisition of the Grand Slam of Curling in 2024, including global media rights, The Curling Group solidifies its position as a leader in the industry, poised to modernize the sport on a global scale. Recognizing the growing value of niche sports properties, The Curling Group strategically positions itself at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market, offering investors and enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the future of curling.

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of four regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet+, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and UFC, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, FIBA, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca .

