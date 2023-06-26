The Culinary Tourism Alliance launches the Great Taste of Canada - the Ultimate Guide to Food and Drink Experiences Across The Country

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Culinary Tourism Alliance (CTA), a trailblazer in the culinary tourism industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Great Taste of Canada, the ultimate field guide to mouthwatering eats, hands on food experiences, and unique tastes of place across the nation.

Made possible through support from the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), the Great Taste of Canada brings together over 40 destinations, sector organizations, and tourism stakeholders from coast to coast to coast to share and tell the delicious stories of Canadian foodways and taste of place experiences.

More than just maple syrup and poutine (though there certainly is that), Canada's food scene is a true smorgasbord of gastronomic journeys, shaped by the rich history, heritage, and cultures across the country. This new initiative promises to showcase a plethora of experiences where food enthusiasts can embark on unforgettable adventures and unparalleled sensory experiences.

The Great Taste of Canada will provide travellers with the inside scoop on how to truly experience Canada's foodways. Whether you're helping a beekeeper with apiary work, learning to filet a fish with an Indigenous chef, or sipping your way through a new wine region, we have the distinct pleasure of telling the stories of the people behind it all.

"It is through savoring local flavors, sharing stories, and celebrating our foodways that we invite visitors from around the world to visit Canada and go somewhere delicious," says Rebecca Mackenzie, President and CEO at the Culinary Tourism Alliance. "Destination partners across the country have helped to inform and create this incredible resource for foodies and food connected consumers. Every bite becomes a gateway to unforgettable experiences."

"By developing a robust national culinary tourism campaign, we showcase Canada's diverse culinary heritage and increase our global competitiveness as an international gastronomic destination," says Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada. "The Great Taste of Canada is a delicious catalyst for exploration, cultural exchange, and economic growth. We are thrilled to support an initiative that not only feeds the appetite of travelers, but also ignites a passion for Canada's culinary treasures."

For more information, visit canadaculinary.com/great-taste or follow us @canadaculinary on social media.

About the Culinary Tourism Alliance

The Culinary Tourism Alliance works with communities to grow food tourism by leveraging the history, heritage, and culture behind the food and drink that makes each destination unique. Our mission is to ensure food tourism is a meaningful and sustainable contributor to local economies in destinations worldwide. Find out more at culinarytourismalliance.com

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper. TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level, enabling the association to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism. Its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. Find out more at tiac-aitc.ca

