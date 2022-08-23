The Culinary Tourism Alliance Announces more locations for autumn 'Feast On® the Farm' events: an immersive outdoor event series featuring local food and drink

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Thrilled by the success of the series to date, The Culinary Tourism Alliance has unveiled the next locations for the 2022 Feast On® the Farm events – a thoughtfully curated gastronomic experience continuing this September in partnership with RBC. The intimate (75ppl) ticketed events allow foodies from across Ontario the opportunity to indulge in culinary creations by some of the best chefs in the province - meeting the people creating change in Ontario's food and drink space.

With 14+ years of experience organizing and hosting events such as the Culinary Tourism Summit, Terroir Symposium, and Feast On® StockSeries, the Culinary Tourism Alliance has developed this event series to support tourism recovery efforts within its Great Taste of Ontario program.

"The effects of the pandemic continue to affect the tourism and hospitality industries in devastating ways. This event series allows folks to truly experience the tastes of place unique to each destination with flavours curated by the best of Ontario's culinary talent - all while supporting recovery in the industry and contributing meaningfully to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," explains President & CEO, Rebecca Mackenzie.

Each event brings together an incredible roster of Feast On® Certified chefs, plus local food and drink experts to curate an immersive experience celebrating locally sourced, ethically farmed ingredients, Ontario craft beers and ciders, and Sustainable Winegrowing Ontario Certified wines. Guests can engage in light-touch educational programming on the farm focused on regenerative and organic agriculture practices and are encouraged to "stay and play" in the region.

Every Feast On® the Farm consumer day ticket supports recovery in the culinary tourism industry and includes a subsidy for industry professionals to attend the Feast On® the Farm Industry Day the following day. Industry professionals can find more information on Industry Days by visiting https://ontarioculinary.com/feast-on-the-farm-industry-days/

Following a very successful first event at West Avenue Cider House in the Heart of Ontario in June, the next event in the series, "Feast On® the Farm: Durham Region," takes place Sunday, September 18 at Slabtown Cider Co., located in Uxbridge, and hosted in partnership with Durham Tourism. Talent includes Chef Alex Page, Chef Roger Searle of Hawley Crescent Catering, and Chef Mike Crockford of Urban Pantry.

"Feast On® the Farm: Temiskaming Shores," takes place Sunday, September 25 at Bison du Nord, located in Earlton, Ontario and hosted in partnership with the City of Temiskaming Shores. Talent includes Chef Brianna Humphrey of Radical Gardens, with details on others coming soon.

The next event is "Feast On® the Farm: Simcoe County," taking place Sunday, October 2 at Duntroon Cyder House, in Duntroon, Ontario and hosted in partnership with Experience Simcoe County. Talent includes Chef Otta Zapotocky of La Cucina by Quince, and Ben Kersley of The Common Stove.

The final event in the 2022 series, "Feast On® the Farm: Niagara Benchlands," takes place Sunday, October 16 at Vineland Estates Winery and is hosted in partnership with Niagara Benchlands. Talent includes Chefs Rick Casipe & Olivia Simpson of Ricky + Olivia, Daniel Hadida of RPM Bakehouse, and resident Chef George Ward of Vineland Estates.

Tickets and details for the Feast On® the Farm events are available at OntarioCulinary.com/fonfarm

All 2022 Feast On® the Farm events are made possible by RBC.

ABOUT THE CULINARY TOURISM ALLIANCE

The Culinary Tourism Alliance works with communities to grow food tourism by leveraging the history, heritage, and culture behind the food and drink that makes each destination unique. Our mission is to ensure food tourism is a meaningful and sustainable contributor to local economies in destinations worldwide. Find out more at culinarytourismalliance.com

