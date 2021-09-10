The Culinary Tourism Alliance Announces 'Feast On® the Farm': An Immersive Outdoor Event Series Featuring Local food and drink

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Culinary Tourism Alliance has unveiled Feast On® the Farm – a thoughtfully curated gastronomic experience debuting this September. The intimate (50ppl) ticketed events allow foodies from across Ontario the opportunity to indulge in culinary creations by some of the best chefs in the province - meeting the people creating change in Ontario's food and drink space.

With 14+ years of experience organizing and hosting events such as the Culinary Tourism Summit, Terroir Symposium, and Feast On® StockSeries, the Culinary Tourism Alliance has developed this event series to support tourism recovery efforts within its Great Taste of Ontario program. "The effects of the pandemic have been devastating to the tourism and hospitality industries. We have an opportunity to rebuild in ways that contribute meaningfully to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our goal with these events is get back to safe in-person events that showcase the very best of Ontario's local culinary talent and tastes of place while supporting the sustainable recovery and growth of our local culinary tourism industry," explains President & CEO Rebecca Mackenzie.

Day one of each series is for consumers and brings together an incredible roster of Feast On® Certified chefs, plus local food and drink experts to curate an immersive experience celebrating locally sourced, ethically farmed ingredients, Ontario craft beers and ciders, and VQA wines. Guests can engage in light-touch educational programming on the farm focused on regenerative and organic agriculture practices and are encouraged to "stay and play" in the region.

Every Feast On® the Farm consumer day ticket supports recovery in the culinary tourism industry and includes a subsidy for industry professionals to attend the following Feast On® the Farm Industry Day. The educational Industry Day includes a mix of intimate discussions and demos with industry experts, workshops, and networking opportunities. The themes being explored and demystified include sustainable production and consumption (e.g., regenerative and vertical farming), becoming zero waste, sourcing sustainable lake fish and aquaculture, and providing good jobs through equitable and just employment practices (e.g., living wages).

The first event in the series, "Feast On® the Farm: Simcoe County," takes place Sunday, September 26 and Monday, September 27, 2021, at The New Farm located in Creemore, and is hosted in partnership with Experience Simcoe County. Talent includes Chef Carl Heinrich of Richmond Station in Toronto and resident chef at The New Farm, Chefs Joel Gray and Hannah Harradine of Sumac + Salt in Simcoe County and Chef Ben Kersley of The Common Stove in Orillia. On Industry Day, a locally sourced menu will be prepared by Feast On® Certified Chef Melanie Robinson of Eclectic Café in Orillia.

The second event in the series, "Feast On® the Farm: Waterloo Region," takes place Sunday, October 24, and Monday, October 25, 2021, at Langdon Hall - Country House Hotel & Spa, located in Cambridge and is hosted in partnership with Experience Waterloo Region. Talent includes Chef Jason Bangerter of Langdon Hall, Chef Thompson Tran from Wooden Boat Food Company, and Chef Nick Benninger of Fat Sparrow Group.

Tickets for the Feast On® the Farm events, listed here, and event details are available at OntarioCulinary.com/fonfarm

Feast On® the Farm: Simcoe County (Consumer Event)

The New Farm, Simcoe County - September 26, 2021

Feast On® the Farm: Simcoe County (Industry Event)

The New Farm, Simcoe County - September 27, 2021

Feast On® the Farm: Waterloo Region (Consumer Event)

Langdon Hall, Waterloo – October 24, 2021

Feast On® the Farm: Waterloo Region (Industry Event)

Langdon Hall, Waterloo – October 25, 2021

Note all events require attendees to show proof of full vaccination and will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

ABOUT THE CULINARY TOURISM ALLIANCE

The Culinary Tourism Alliance works with communities to grow food tourism by leveraging the history, heritage, and culture behind the food and drink that makes each destination unique. Our mission is to ensure food tourism is a meaningful and sustainable contributor to local economies in destinations worldwide. Find out more at culinarytourismalliance.com

