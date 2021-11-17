The CTTÉI inaugurates a cleantech laboratory unique in Canada

It is the first pilot-scale hydrothermal oxidation laboratory in Canada. Hydrothermal oxidation technology treats waste by breaking down organic matter and destroying pollutants, while producing energy. The process uses water at high temperature and pressure. It does not use toxic solvents, does not produce flames or smoke, and generates no environmentally harmful compounds.

Opportunities in sight

In addition to offering a solution for the treatment of municipal sludges from aerated ponds, the hydrothermal oxidation process has numerous application opportunities, for example in the treatment of paper mill waste, hospital effluents and microplastics.

Economic assessment models developed by the CTTÉI demonstrate its profitability over landfilling in most of the cases studied; more than 25 projects and 40 partners have been identified for future collaborations. The new 167 m2 laboratory is equipped with a continuous hydrothermal oxidation pilot equipment. Other technologies are also present in order to offer a complete clean technology platform for the treatment of sludges and effluents: supercritical CO 2 reactor, membrane bioreactor and electro-oxidation unit.

In addition to assisting municipalities, health institutions and businesses in their waste treatment efforts, the laboratory will generate significant economic benefits while actively participating to the achievement of provincial and federal objectives in terms of action against climate change and the transition to a circular economy.

« The Canada Foundation for Innovation is pleased to support the new clean-tech laboratory of the Centre de transfert technologique en écologie industrielle. It will make it possible to recycle or readapt unused industrial materials for the greater good of our environment. Plus, the affiliation of the CTTÉI with the Cégep de Sorel-Tracy will result in qualitative training for a new generation of researchers who will take full advantage of close collaboration between industry and applied research in the college environment. »

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation

« Collegial technology transfer centers are important actors in the field of scientific research and innovation. The achievements of our college labs can make a real difference in favor of sustainable development. This new CTTÉI lab will generate huge opportunities to build a greener future for our planet. It is a compelling example of the importance of research to our society.

– Danielle McCann, ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur

« I am proud to confirm $100,000 from the Great Movement Fund in support for the first pilot-scale, hydrothermal oxidation laboratory in Canada. We salute the perseverance of the Centre de transfert technologique en écologie industrielle for its contribution to the transition towards a circular economy, one of the levers for fighting climate change.

– Michel Cantin, Vice-President, Developpement and Partnerships, Western Québec at Desjardins

About the CTTÉI

Since 1999, the Centre de transfert technologique en écologie industrielle has been developing and sharing its unparalleled expertise in waste management. It increases the performance of businesses and institutions through research and development of innovative approaches and technologies in industrial ecology. The CTTÉI is affiliated with the Cégep de Sorel-Tracy.

