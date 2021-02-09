The CSL Group Receives Top Montreal Employer Award for Third Year Running

"In the wake of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, we developed creative new ways to strike the right balance between work and life, and to keep our ship and shore teams safe, engaged, connected and productive," says Stéphanie Aubourg, vice-president of human resources.

Early on in the pandemic, CSL acted quickly to adapt its work environment to ensure employees were well supported and equipped with the tools and resources necessary to contribute and thrive, even in the uncharted waters of the unfolding crisis.

"I am extremely grateful to our employees who have come together as a team to face the pandemic with compassion, resilience, and the determination to safely deliver essential cargoes to our customers," said Louis Martel, President and CEO. "This award is a tribute to their hard work and commitment, and it is an honour to accept it on their behalf."

Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes Montreal-area companies that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

