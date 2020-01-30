The CSL Group Honoured with Top Employer Award

"If you have the motivation and drive to grow within CSL, we'll give you all the tools, coaching and mentoring you'll need to make it to the top," says Stéphanie Aubourg, vice-president of human resources.

CSL's close-knit community also contributes to good employee morale and engagement.

"CSL is a family-owned company and our culture and values reflect that," Ms. Aubourg says. "The safety and wellbeing of all our employees is our most important priority – and everyone looks out for one another."

Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes Montreal-area companies that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

