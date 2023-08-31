MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The CRTC has finally approved a new must-carry TV license for Natyf TV, a French-language diversity-focused channel. This fall, Natyf TV will be available on the basic subscriber service of all cable companies and other TV service providers in Quebec.

Since its launch in June 2018, Natyf TV has provided programming on social issues, culture, fashion, arts and self-care. Its mission is to target more than 1.3 million Quebecers from cultural communities, amounting to more than 16% of the Quebec population. The programs are produced by creators from racialized communities, offering perspectives representing diversity.

"Natyf TV is at face value a media outlet representative of the multicultural reality of today's Quebec society. It aims to be a platform focusing on cutting-edge content and multicultural discoveries." proudly states Jean-Yves Roux, the station's CEO. "Despite strong opposition from telecom companies that we had to challenge to get our licence, we will prove to the industry that the CRTC made the right decision. Other established media outlets should see us as an ally providing a service that is totally complementary to current options. »

Details of Natyf's new 2023-2024 programming will be unveiled at a launch scheduled for September 18.

To read the CRTC decision: https://www.canada.ca/en/radio-television-telecommunications/news/2023/08/crtc-adds-natyf-tv-to-basic-tv-package-in-quebec.html

Natyf TV is a French-language channel focused on diversity and the discovery of different cultures. Since its launch, the channel has already reached tens of thousands of subscribers in Canada and as many Internet followers around the world on all its social networks. Natyf TV's mission is to reflect, through its programming, the concerns of the different Francophone racialized communities it serves. Moreover, Natyf seeks to act as an important springboard for the next generation borne of this diversity.

