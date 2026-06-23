The Cross-Country Adventure of a Lifetime Continues as 10 Teams Revealed for Season 12 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

– Hosted by Jon Montgomery, Canada's most-watched summer series returns July 7 on

CTV and streaming next day on Crave –

– Season 12 kicks off atop Whistler Mountain in British Columbia with one of the biggest

twists in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history –

– Additional information on the teams competing this season is available on Crave.ca,

as well as the show's social media channels (@AmazingRaceCDA) –

Tags: @CTV_PR, @CTV, @CraveCanada, @ TheLede_ca, @AmazingRaceCDA, @JonMonty, #AmazingRaceCanada

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Celebrating the thrill of adventure and heart-pounding competition, the country's most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back for Season 12 – delivering its most unpredictable race yet, packed with unexpected twists and high-stakes surprises. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 10 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure beginning Tuesday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streaming next day on Crave.

Season 12 begins in spectacular fashion atop Whistler Mountain in British Columbia as the world-renowned destination celebrates its 60th anniversary. From the very first episode, racers are faced with one of the biggest twists in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history when host Jon Montgomery surprises every team with an Express Pass – a game-changing advantage that dramatically shifts the strategy of the Race.



The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 12 receives OneKeyCash™ from Expedia to plan a trip around the world, a quarter of a million dollars, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

The 10 teams competing on Season 12 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are:

Keshia & Nova

Keshia and Nova (Miss Universe Canada 2020) are bold and fiercely loyal best friends who connected instantly when they met in 2010 at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology on basketball scholarships. Natural athletes, they thrive on pushing their limits and motivating each other to be better.

Keshia Gordon (she/her)

Age: 35

Hometown: Edmonton | Current: Vancouver

Occupation: DJ & Events

Instagram: @KGfresh_| TikTok: @KGfresh_

Nova Stevens (she/her)

Age: 33

Hometown: Vancouver | Current: Vancouver

Occupation: Model | Pageant and Mindset Coach

Instagram: @TheNovaStevens | TikTok: @TheNovaStevens

Filipe & Clara

While crossing the Americas on horseback in 2017, Filipe met Clara in Patagonia, and it was love at first sight. Clara eventually joined him on a month-long ride through Southern Argentina, deepening their bond. Their relationship thrives on teamwork, common goals, and their shared culture. Both have overcome major personal hurdles to be where they are today, and they plan on celebrating that on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

Filipe Masetti (he/him)

Age: 39

Hometown: Pinhal, Brazil | Current: Calgary

Occupation: Horseback Guide | Public Speaker

Instagram: @filipemasetti | TikTok: @filipemasetti

Clara Daval (she/her)

Age: 32

Hometown: Lago Puelo, Argentina | Current: Calgary

Occupation: Student

Instagram: @Clara Davel | TikTok: @ClaraDavel

Chayla & Chyana

Chyana and Chayla are Cree and Métis sisters and granddaughters of Thelma Chalifoux, the first Métis woman appointed to the Canadian Senate. Raised on Treaty Six territory, they developed resilience, sharp instincts, and the ability to read people and situations quickly. Chyana is a bestselling author of Soft as Bones and works for Indspire, one of Canada's largest charities. Chayla became a mother at age 17 and is fiercely protective, direct, and unafraid of confrontation. Together, they balance strength and strategy, always grounded and ready to take on any challenge.

Chayla Rain (she/her)

Age: 29

Hometown: Edmonton | Current: Edmonton

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Instagram: @chaylarain | TikTok: @chaylarain

Chyana Marie Sage (she/her)

Age: 32

Hometown: Edmonton | Current: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Author | Digital Content Lead at Indspire

Instagram: @softasbones | TikTok: @softasbones

Sacha & Sebastien

Sacha and Sebastian are brothers and adrenaline junkies who spend all their free time together. Proudly representing their Red River Métis roots and the French Manitoba community, these two are planning for a competitive, high-risk adventure on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

Sacha Régnier (he/him)

Age: 25

Hometown: Winnipeg | Current: Winnipeg

Occupation: Custom Upholster/Musician

Instagram: @regnier.sacha | TikTok: N/A

Sébastien Régnier (he/him)

Age: 27

Hometown: Winnipeg | Current: Winnipeg

Occupation: Skeleton Athlete | Realtor

Instagram: @sebregnier | TikTok: N/A

Tina & Liz

Tina and Liz are twin sisters who have an extremely strong connection. They spent the first 17 years of their lives together, sharing a bedroom and often being treated as one unit, before attending separate universities to grow individually. Now, these siblings are ready to test their ultra-competitive nature and treat THE AMAZING RACE CANADA as their biggest challenge yet.

Christina "Tina" Liao

Age: 32

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont. | Current: Oakville, Ont.

Occupation: Corporate Lawyer

Instagram: @tinaandliz | TikTok: N/A

Elizabeth "Liz" Liao

Age: 32

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont. | Current: Waterdown, Ont.

Occupation: Family Doctor & Obstetrician

Instagram: @tinaandliz | TikTok: N/A

Michele & Matteo

Brothers Michele and Matteo grew up in the small town of Siderno in southern Italy, before moving to Canada 11 years ago. Determined to succeed in a new country, they balanced jobs ranging from construction to lifeguarding while learning English and excelling academically, ultimately graduating with honours in Marketing and Engineering, respectively. Now full-time content creators as The Bello Bros, the brothers share an unbreakable bond.

Michele Bruzzese (he/him)

Age: 28

Hometown: Siderno, Italy | Current: Toronto

Occupation: Content Creator

Instagram: @micbruzzese | TikTok: @TheBelloBros

Matteo Bruzzese (he/him)

Age: 26

Hometown: Siderno, Italy | Current: Toronto

Occupation: Content Creator

Instagram: @matteobruzzese_| TikTok: @TheBelloBros

Eamon & Bec

Married couple Eamon and Bec have spent more than a decade building a life together, growing from co-workers to best friends, life partners, and business owners. They are the creators of Eamon & Bec, a YouTube™ channel where they have shared their adventures and life's biggest milestones. In 2021, Bec was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31 and has since used her platform to inspire others through honesty, resilience, and optimism. Now living with Stage 4 cancer, she is determined to make the most of every opportunity – including fulfilling her longtime dream of competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

Eamon Fitzgerald (he/him)

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto | Current: Toronto

Occupation: YouTuber | Entrepreneur

Instagram: @eamonandbec | TikTok: @eamonandbec

Rebecca "Bec" Moroney (she/her)

Age: 36

Hometown: Toronto | Current: Toronto

Occupation: YouTuber | Entrepreneur

Instagram: @eamonandbec | TikTok: @eamonandbec

Ameen & Surria

Ameen and Surria are a powerhouse mother-son duo and co-founders of the nationally recognized brand Cedar Valley. Together, they built Cedar Valley from a high school project and a $3,000 grant into a brand that is now carried in more than 5,000 stores across Canada and the U.S. They consider themselves the perfect balance: Ameen brings structure and strategy, while Surria brings humour, confidence, and momentum to the team.

Ameen Fadel (he/him)

Age: 26

Hometown: Windsor, Ont. | Current Town: Windsor, Ont.

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @ameenfadel_| TikTok: N/A

Surria Fadel (she/her)

Age: 62

Hometown: Windsor, Ont. | Current: Windsor, Ont.

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @surriafadel | TikTok: N/A

Maestro & Duane

Long-time friends, Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipient Maestro Fresh Wes and two-time Guinness World Record holder Duane "D.O." Gibson are united by a passion for inspiring others. Maestro made history as the first Canadian hip-hop artist to receive platinum status in Canada. He has won three JUNO Awards, received the 2024 Governor General Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing Arts, and is considered to be the Godfather of Canadian Hip Hop. Duane is a hip-hop artist, motivational speaker, author, and record-breaking freestyle rapper whose work has reached students across Canada through more than 4,000 school performances, assemblies, youth conferences, and educational programs. Together, the pair bring a unique blend of talent, determination, and inspiration to every challenge they take on.

Maestro Fresh Wes (he/him)

Age: 58

Hometown: Toronto | Current: Saint John, N.B.

Occupation: Musician | Actor | Motivational Speaker | Author

Instagram: @maestrofreshwes | TikTok: @maestrofreshwes

Duane "D.O." Gibson (he/him)

Age: 47

Hometown: Sarnia, Ont. | Current: Woodbridge, Ont.

Occupation: Hip-Hop Artist | Motivational Speaker | Author

Instagram: @iamdogibson | TikTok: @iamdogibson

Dana & Cordelia

Dana and Cordelia are a mother-daughter duo who are also best friends. As only the second team to represent Labrador, they want to bring their East Coast charm to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, and show they are the provinces' biggest fans. They want to showcase their provincial pride and kindness along this adventure, but in the end, they'll do whatever it takes to win.

Dana Martin-Kelly

Age: 56

Hometown: Wabush, NL | Current: Wabush, NL

Occupation: Registered Massage Therapist | Fitness Instructor

Instagram: @dana.martin_kelly | TikTok: @lord.cords_mudder

Coredelia Richards

Age: 31

Hometown: Wabush, NL | Current: St. John's, NL

Occupation: Esthetician

Instagram: @lordy.cordy | TikTok: @lord.cord

In the Season 12 premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Tuesday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streaming next day on Crave), titled "Express Pass Let's Go", 10 teams begin the adventure of a lifetime as the Race kicks off atop Whistler Mountain in British Columbia. Racers are faced with one of the biggest twists in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history when host Jon Montgomery surprises every team with an Express Pass – a game-changing advantage that dramatically shifts the strategy of the Race right from the beginning.

Along the way, communities across Canada once again welcome the Race, offering viewers a unique glimpse into the people, traditions, and industries that help make each region distinct. Racers meet community leaders, local business owners, Indigenous Elders, park rangers, devoted fans of the series, and Canadian sports icons, including two-time Olympic gold medallist, philanthropist, author, and Order of Canada recipient Andre De Grasse, who welcomes teams to his hometown of Scarborough, Ont.

For more information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA this season, including team videos and exclusive content, visit the show's homepage on Crave.ca and official social media channels (@AmazingRaceCDA).

As previously announced, sponsors Expedia®, Desjardins Group, and BOOST return to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for Season 12 and are joined by new partners Café William, Molson Canadian, Bell, and Pür & Simple.

Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was Canada's #1 summer program, with a season average of 1.3 million viewers. It also closed out its 11th consecutive year as Canada's most-watched summer series among the key A25-54 demo. The series has amassed a total of 55 Canadian Screen Award nominations and 30 wins during the past 11 seasons.

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. (a Blue Ant Studios Company) in association with CTV. For Insight, John Brunton is Executive Producer and Mark Lysakowski is Executive Producer and Showrunner. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Danielle Pearson is Executive Producer and Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#AmazingRaceCanada

Instagram:

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_ca

@CTV

@CraveCanada

@amazingracecda

@JonMonty12 (Jon Montgomery)

TikTok:

@CTV

@CraveCanada

@AmazingRaceCDA

X:

@CTV_PR

@TheLede_ca

@CTV

@CraveCanada

@AmazingRaceCDA

jonmonty (Jon Montgomery)

Facebook:

Facebook.com/CTV

Facebook.com/CraveCanada

Facebook.com/AmazingRaceCDA

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Source: Numeris, TARC Season 11, July 8, 2025 – Sept. 16, 2025, final data. Summer 2025 (May 19-Sept. 7, 2025). Ranking based on commercial stations only.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks & Crave, [email protected]

SOURCE CTV