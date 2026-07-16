THE CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION® UNVEILS THE NOMINEES FOR THE 2026 CCMA AWARDS

JOSH ROSS AND CAMERON WHITCOMB TOP THIS YEAR'S NOMINATIONS WITH SEVEN APIECE

JAMES BARKER BAND, THELMA & JAMES, AND TENILLE TOWNES EACH EARN FIVE

OWEN RIEGLING CELEBRATES FOUR NOMINATIONS, WITH MORGAN GRIFFITHS, NATE HALLER, BRETT KISSEL, AND MEGHAN PATRICK NOTCHING THREE NOMINATIONS EACH

192 ARTISTS AND INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS MAKE UP THIS YEAR'S BALLOT, INCLUDING 71 FIRST-TIME NOMINEES

CTV RETURNS AS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE 44TH ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS

Tickets For The 2026 CCMA Awards Available HERE

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to reveal the official nominees for the 2026 CCMA Awards, taking place at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19. This year's CCMA Award nominees include 192 artists and industry professionals, with 71 earning their first-ever nomination. Available exclusively on CTV and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel, the 2026 CCMA Awards bring the artistry, identity, and creative spirit of Canadian country music to a national stage for one unforgettable night.

Topping this year's nominations with seven nods each are Josh Ross (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year), Cameron Whitcomb (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), while James Barker Band (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Single of the Year), Thelma & James (Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Group or Duo of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Video of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), and Tenille Townes (Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN) each earn five.

Celebrating four nominations is Owen Riegling (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year), with first time nominee Morgan Griffiths (Fans' Choice, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR, Single of the Year), Nate Haller (Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), Brett Kissel (Entertainer of the Year, Fans' Choice, Video of the Year), and Meghan Patrick (Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Video of the Year) boasting three apiece.

Now in its second year, the Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify category will be awarded to a Francophone act (solo, duo, or group) that has demonstrated exceptional achievements within the current eligibility period. This year's nominees are Francis Degrandpré, Fred Dionne, Gab Forest, Vince Lemire, and Laurence St-Martin.

Country music fans across Canada can help choose the winner for the Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR (Sully Burrows, Morgan Griffiths, Zach McPhee, Brock Phillips, Josh Stumpf) and the Fans' Choice Award (Jade Eagleson, Morgan Griffiths, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Tyler Joe Miller, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Josh Stumpf, Cameron Whitcomb) by casting their vote at www.ccma.org/fanvoting - voting will be live today (7/16), at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Country Music Week 2026 kicks off in Saskatoon on Wednesday, September 16, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2026 CCMA Awards on September 19, featuring previously announced performances from Dean Brody, James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, and homegrown Saskatchewan stars including Weyburn's Tenille Arts, Shaunavon's Hunter Brothers, Hudson Bay's Kalsey Kulyk, and Rocanville's Jess Moskaluke, with more exciting announcements to come.

Country Music Week 2026 and the 2026 CCMA Awards are made possible through the support of the City of Saskatoon, Discover Saskatoon and Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels (SDMH), the Government of Saskatchewan, and the 2026 Host Committee. Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform 2026 CCMA Awards coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY.

Click Here For The Full List Of The 2026 CCMA Award Nominees

Click Here For 2026 CCMA Award Nominee Graphics and the Nom Day Toolkit

For more CCMA news, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or visit www.ccma.org.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting and recognizing Canadian country music. Now in its 50th year, the CCMA celebrates the spirit, community, and creativity fostered by country music through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster, providing unparalleled entertainment content across two broadcast networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels with CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Nature Channel, CTV Speed Channel, and CTV Wild Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and most-trusted local newscasts. CTV is available on Crave, the largest Canadian-owned streamer. CTV is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

About Discover Saskatoon and Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels (SDMH)

Discover Saskatoon is the official Destination Management Organization (DMO) for Saskatoon and the surrounding region. The organization is primarily funded by Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels Incorporated (SDMH), a collective of leading hotels committed to advancing Saskatoon's visitor economy. Discover Saskatoon also receives additional support from the City of Saskatoon through a fee-for-service agreement.

Together, SDMH and Discover Saskatoon drive growth through strategic marketing, major event attraction, and experience development. SDMH hotel partners contribute through a voluntary Destination Marketing Program that fuels initiatives to elevate Saskatoon's global profile, attract high-impact events, and enhance the visitor experience.

The visitor economy contributes nearly $800 million annually to the Saskatoon region, driving economic diversification, job creation, and community vibrancy. Through this partnership, SDMH, The City of Saskatoon, and Discover Saskatoon play a vital role in growing Saskatoon's prosperity and global presence.

Learn more at discoversaskatoon.com or sdmh.ca.

Media Contacts:

For the Canadian Country Music Association

Red Umbrella P.R. | [email protected]

For CTV

Natalie Cole | [email protected]

For Discover Saskatoon & SDMH

Leanne Schinkel | [email protected]

For CCMA Awards + Country Music Week Sponsorship Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE CTV