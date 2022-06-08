Mise-o-jeu by Loto-Québec will host a three-day event in their VIP pop-up container entertainment and gaming zone. This is the place to be on Crescent for anyone 18 years or older. Festival-goers will be treated to delicious mocktails offered by the Casino de Montréal and get the chance to place live wagers on their favorite drivers as the Grand Prix unfolds. For those up to the challenge, the Mise-o-jeu zone will also feature a race simulator competition with leaderboard, as well as several enticing prizes and much more.

Labatt's Corona Stage will light up the Festival as the main attraction at the corner of De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Crescent Street, with a series of free live shows by Cloud 9, GCR, Joshua (U2 Tribute), special guest Andrew Beg and his band Havens on Friday at 8:15 p.m., and Freddie James Project to close our 21st edition on Saturday night. Visit www.CrescentGrandPrix.com to see the full schedule.

"Since our last event in 2019, we have worked through the shutdown to make this event what we consider the best yet and we are thrilled to see the massive interest from the corporate world to partner with us!", said Brian Fogt, president of BBF Promotions & Events. "We want to thank our returning partners Labatt and Brivia and welcome new ones such as Mise-o-jeu by Loto-Québec, Shop Santé and many more."

"We are proud to return to the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival and support one of the most anticipated events in the city that actively contributes to the economy and vitality of our metropole, especially after a two-year hiatus." said Kheng Ly, founder, president and CEO of Brivia Group.

Come and discover our newest collaborating sponsor Shop Santé, an industry leader of sports supplements in Quebec. They have a unique bulk concept and carry healthy grocery items. Visit them at their booth and see what they are all about!

The official toast of Formula 1®, Ferrari Trento, will be part of the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival as the official sparkling wine! Come discover and taste this delectable sparkling wine directly from their booth! Crescent Street will come alive with Digital Motorsports' racing simulators! Come and discover the world of racing by immersing yourself in a high-speed experience in a cockpit worthy of the best drivers!

Shell is creating a fun activation with their official race car and various arcade games. We also invite you to visit Parts Avatar whose online car parts website is THE solution for all vehicle repairs; they will be on site with two stunning cars.

The Festival welcomes the Dilawri Group, Canada's largest automotive group, on Crescent Street this year with an exquisite display of their best luxury sports cars and more! There is no better time to admire their unique vehicles.

Not to be missed is our Pit Stop Challenge! The Celebrity Challenge kicks off the festival Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m., where high-profile athletes, Olympians, comedians and TV personalities test their tire changing skills. It will remain open all weekend for visitors.

The Festival is also proud to announce Hugo Girard, the world's strongest man, as the event's spokesperson.

You want to know how to train like a pro fighter? Some of Groupe Yvon Michel's top boxers will hit the stage Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. on the Corona Stage. Kim Clavel, Wilfred Seyi and Mathieu Germain will show us how it's done!

Geloso, with its highly popular summer drink Pepito Sangria, will present its many flavours and allow visitors to tease their taste buds and rediscover a crowd favourite.

"The past two years haven't been easy for our merchants. We can feel their excitement and eagerness as they are getting ready for the best weekend of the summer. Montrealers and tourists alike will enjoy the celebration like never before while boosting our local economy.", said Steve Siozios, president of the Crescent Street Merchants Association.

Celebrity Pit Stop Challenge, Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. on Crescent St.:

Hugo Girard , Former World's Strongman

, Former World's Strongman Maxim Comtois , NHL - Anaheim Ducks

, NHL - Anaheim Ducks Kim Clavel, Canadian WBC Silver Light Flyweight Title

Alexis Barrière, Canadian Heavyweight Champion

Karl Wolf , Canadian Singer, Songwriter, Composer

, Canadian Singer, Songwriter, Composer Olivier Dion , Canadian Singer, Songwriter, Composer

, Canadian Singer, Songwriter, Composer Jessie Eldridge , Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist Hockey Team

, Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist Hockey Team Marie-Philip Poulin , Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist Hockey Team

, Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist Hockey Team Zack Fucale , NHL - Washington Capitals / Hershey Bears

SOURCE JPM Solutions Marketing Inc.

For further information: or to request an interview, please contact: Laurraine Leblanc, JPM Marketing Solutions, 438-875-6543, [email protected]