The Creators Of The "Burger That Broke The Internet" Have Done It Again!

-- The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer launches the S'more Than a Feeling milk chocolate stuffed burger just in time for Canada Day --
OAKVILLE, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer, creators of the Reese PBC, a peanut butter cup stuffed burger that went viral in the USA, Canada and 200 other countries, is excited to announce the launch of a S'mores stuffed burger featuring milk chocolate right inside the patty as well and topped with toasted marshmallow and crumbled graham crackers.
The WORKS continues to be innovation leaders with the creation of the new limited-time only S'MORE THAN A FEELING ($20.24), a unique s'more inspired burger featuring a beef patty that is stuffed with everyone's fav milk chocolate bars and then topped with toasted marshmallow and crumbled graham. Joining S'MORE THAN A FEELING burger for those not brave enough to try is it is a S'MORE THAN A FEELING MILKSHAKE featuring creamy ice-cream blended with chocolate and topped with whipped cream, a full s'more and drizzled with even more chocolate.
The WORKS S'mores line-up is available in all restaurants for a limited time, kicking off on Canada Day and running through National S'mores Day on August 10th.
About The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer
Open since 2001, the full-service neighbourhood bistro is known for its more than 30 different, hand-prepared gourmet burgers, bottomless fresh hand-cut fries, cool classic shakes and ice cold beer, which are all 100 per cent Canadian. The WORKS offers guests eight different patty options as well as gluten-free and vegetarian combinations to choose from. The WORKS is now open in 25 locations in Ontario, 1 in Cairo, Egypt, offering the ultimate fresh gourmet burger experience in each neighbourhood. For more information on The WORKS in each community visit www.worksburger.com, on Facebook www.facebook.com/worksburger,or our Instagram @works_burger.
