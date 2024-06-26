The Creators Of The "Burger That Broke The Internet" Have Done It Again!

-- The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer launches the S'more Than a Feeling milk chocolate stuffed burger just in time for Canada Day --

OAKVILLE, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer, creators of the Reese PBC, a peanut butter cup stuffed burger that went viral in the USA, Canada and 200 other countries, is excited to announce the launch of a S'mores stuffed burger featuring milk chocolate right inside the patty as well and topped with toasted marshmallow and crumbled graham crackers.

S'more Than A Feeling Burger. (CNW Group/The Works Craft Burgers & Beer)

The WORKS continues to be innovation leaders with the creation of the new limited-time only S'MORE THAN A FEELING ($20.24), a unique s'more inspired burger featuring a beef patty that is stuffed with everyone's fav milk chocolate bars and then topped with toasted marshmallow and crumbled graham. Joining S'MORE THAN A FEELING burger for those not brave enough to try is it is a S'MORE THAN A FEELING MILKSHAKE featuring creamy ice-cream blended with chocolate and topped with whipped cream, a full s'more and drizzled with even more chocolate.

The WORKS S'mores line-up is available in all restaurants for a limited time, kicking off on Canada Day and running through National S'mores Day on August 10th.

About The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer

Open since 2001, the full-service neighbourhood bistro is known for its more than 30 different, hand-prepared gourmet burgers, bottomless fresh hand-cut fries, cool classic shakes and ice cold beer, which are all 100 per cent Canadian. The WORKS offers guests eight different patty options as well as gluten-free and vegetarian combinations to choose from. The WORKS is now open in 25 locations in Ontario, 1 in Cairo, Egypt, offering the ultimate fresh gourmet burger experience in each neighbourhood. For more information on The WORKS in each community visit www.worksburger.com, on Facebook www.facebook.com/worksburger,or our Instagram @works_burger.

