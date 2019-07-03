The cooperative continues on its upward trajectory - Exceldor combines operations with Granny's and its sales reach the billion dollar mark

LÉVIS, QC, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - With market outlook indicators pointing toward partnerships to ensure growth, Exceldor and Granny's cooperatives are combining their operations and members in a historic alliance.

The main objective is to create a large cooperative that will be a leader in the poultry sector in Canada with operations in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba, while keeping its ownership in the hands of producers committed to serving their customers well from coast to coast.

The move cements Exceldor's leadership in the Canadian poultry industry with annual sales now reaching $1 billion.

The cooperative feels strongly that recent partnerships will allow it to improve its position within an industry that is experiencing marked changes and thus, to become an even stronger and more agile organization in a highly competitive market.

Exceldor now has more than 3,450 employees in Canada and is owned by some 400 members in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

QUOTE

"By forging new alliances with business partners with whom we share a common vision and values, Exceldor is becoming a key player across Canada, enabling us to better serve our customers nationally and to generate value for our members, employees, and partners."

René Proulx, Exceldor President and CEO

ABOUT EXCELDOR

Exceldor is a cooperative that strives to produce poultry its customers can serve with pride. The organization, based in Lévis, Quebec, has plants in Saint-Anselme, Saint-Damase, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, and Saint-Agapit in Quebec, Hanover in Ontario, and Winnipeg in Manitoba. In 2019 it will open a new distribution center in Beloeil, currently under construction.

Exceldor is also co-owner of four other companies operating mainly in the poultry sector, namely Les Viandes Lacroix, Unidindon, and Volailles Giannone in Quebec, and Golden Valley Farms in Ontario. The cooperative markets its products under several brands, including Exceldor, Butterball, Granny's, and Lacroix.

SOURCE Exceldor

For further information: Gabrielle Fallu, Senior Public Relations Advisor, Exceldor, 418-830-5600 ext. 4673, gfallu@exceldor.com

