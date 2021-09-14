The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Targets the Canadian market with "The Charming Taste of Europe"

Signature wines from Abruzzo, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo, to be at the center of "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is targeting Canada with "The Charming Taste of Europe'', a promotional campaign funded by the European Union, in conjunction with other European partners to promote the exquisite products that some of the most beautiful territories of Europe have to offer, such as the wines from Abruzzo, the Sweet Wines from Bordeaux, the cherries from Rachi Pieria and the kiwi from Kavala in Greece. The goal of the current campaign is for Abruzzo wines to increase revenue from foreign markets and especially to gain market share in the Canadian markets. The Canadian market is a key export market for Abruzzo wines, which are well perceived thanks to the popularity of its signature wines, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo.

During the three-year campaign "The Charming Taste of Europe", the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will raise awareness of its wines in the Canadian market through events, in-person and online masterclasses, educational seminars, and other integrated communication activities along with the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (EAS Kavala), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS".

Abruzzo viticulture has made a huge step forward in terms of qualitative growth in the last decades as a result of the hard work and dedication of a new generation of winemakers. Their wines have performed successfully in several national and international competitions, resulting in increased interest on the markets. With over 34,000 hectares of vineyards producing 3.5 million hectolitres each year, Abruzzo is undoubtedly the most significant segment of the region's agriculture. Abruzzo has boasted sales of 118M euros in the Italian market and 182M euros in foreign markets. With their participation in the campaign, Abruzzo hopes to have a similar experience in the Canadian market.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook , Instagram , and Youtube . The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe":

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

