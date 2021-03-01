The Computer and electronics recycling business continues to grow and is moving to its new 6,000 square foot warehouse

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Info Liquidation Recycle Inc. is changing its address to better serve its customers. After having been established for more than 10 years on Poirier Street in Saint-Eustache, the owner, Eric Després, has chosen to relocate his company a few streets away from his old address and is now at 514 Chemin de la Rivière Sud (local 102) J7R 0E2 Saint-Eustache and still located in the industrial park. The new location represents a gain of twice the space the company previously occupied. A sign of the company's growth and that the move to a more spacious premise was inevitable.

"We're a long way from my first 300-square-foot warehouse 14 years ago, where I worked alone and had to use a generator to heat my small local in the winter. The acquisition of this new warehouse, which is more modern and twice as large, will allow us to double our workforce and reach new goals. We will then be able to offer our customers ever more efficient tools to meet their needs. As a result, we will strengthen our relationships with our customers and partners, which will allow us to be even more attentive to their ever-growing needs and by the same token, improve our development for the coming years, which is constantly increasing.

"Businesses are increasingly aware of the importance of recycling their obsolete computer and electronic equipment in the best possible way, and this is where we come in a turnkey, tool-free, and fast service. This is what makes our company so strong". We let Mr. Després know.

ABOUT Info Liquidation Recycle. https://infoliquidationrecycle.com/

Founded in 2007, the company specializes in the recovery and recycling of computer and electronic equipment by offering a free pick-up service to businesses. It also offers a service of destruction certificates free of charge on request, for hard drives or any other material that may contain sensitive data.

SOURCE Info Liquidation Recycle Inc

For further information: Eric Després Owner, Info Liquidation Recycle Inc., 514-594-4949