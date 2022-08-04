The Competition Bureau invites Canadians to learn more about recent changes to the Competition Act

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 8 and 9, 2022, the Competition Bureau will host two virtual public information sessions to let the public know about changes to the Competition Act. The Bureau invites all interested Canadians to register and send questions in advance by August 22. Members of the public can register and send questions on Eventbrite.

How the 2022 changes to the Competition Act affect you: Public Info Sessions (CNW Group/Competition Bureau)

Changes to the Act came into effect on June 23, 2022, with the exception of the amendments to the criminal conspiracy provision, which increase potential fines and prohibit wage-fixing and no-poach agreements. These changes will come into effect next year on June 23, 2023. This allows businesses time to ensure they are in compliance with the law.

Notably, changes to the law:

increase maximum fines and penalties for those who break the law;

prohibit wage-fixing and no-poach agreements between employers;

clarify that incomplete price disclosure—drip pricing—is a deceptive marketing practice;

allow private parties to apply directly to the Competition Tribunal if they are impacted by abuse of dominance; and

enable more effective enforcement in today's digital economy.

More information on the amendments can be found by consulting the Bureau's Guide to the 2022 amendments to the Competition Act.

The Bureau will review and update its enforcement guidance to ensure transparency and predictability for the business and legal communities.

Quotes

"These amendments are an important step in modernizing Canada's competition law and building a more competitive Canadian economy. We invite Canadians, businesses and other interested parties to attend these info sessions to better understand how to comply with the law."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

The session on September 8 will be in English and the session on September 9 will be in French.

will be in English and the session on will be in French. The amendments to the Competition Act are part of the Government of Canada's Budget Implementation Act, 2022 (Bill C-19), which was enacted on June 23, 2022 .

are part of the Government of Budget Implementation Act, 2022 (Bill C-19), which was enacted on . The Competition Bureau will actively participate in the Government of Canada's ongoing review of the Competition Act to further modernize and improve its operation, to the benefit of all Canadians.

Related products

Associated links

For general enquiries:

Enquiries/Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: For media enquiries: Media relations, Courriel : [email protected]