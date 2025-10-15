MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers take all necessary steps to halt illegal transport of hazardous waste and hazardous recyclable materials, both domestically and internationally.

On October 14, 2025, the Court of Québec ordered the company Canacha Inc. to pay a fine of $125,000, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The offence relates to a failure to comply with an environmental protection compliance order. The fine will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund.

In March and April of 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers, working with Canada Border Services Agency officers, intercepted several shipping containers declared to contain bales of paper to be exported to India from the ports of Montréal and Halifax. However, the shipping containers were contaminated with household waste, including plastic and metal. The company Canacha Inc. could not export them to India, as they did not have the required authorization.

Following these findings, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers issued an environmental protection compliance order against Canacha Inc. This order required them, in addition to other requirements, to submit to the Department a detailed environmental management plan for their export activities and to ensure compliance with the Act.

As of September 9, 2022, the date by which the required remedial measures had to be in effect, the company had not submitted an environmental management plan to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Failure to comply with an environmental protection compliance order is an offence under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect the natural environment.

Quick facts

The intercepted shipping containers were returned to the company to have the recyclables sorted and the waste destroyed.

Canada meets its international obligations through, among other things, the implementation of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 and the Cross-border Movement of Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Recyclable Material Regulations . If waste or recyclable material is considered hazardous under the Regulations or by the destination country, an export permit must be obtained from Environment and Climate Change Canada. No products of these types can be exported without a valid permit.

and the . If waste or recyclable material is considered hazardous under the Regulations or by the destination country, an export permit must be obtained from Environment and Climate Change Canada. No products of these types can be exported without a valid permit. An export permit is not required to export paper to India. However, exporting shipping containers of mixed waste and hazardous recyclable materials to India is prohibited, unless the exporter has India's prior consent and an appropriate export permit.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has been working with the Canada Border Services Agency for several years to intercept illegal exports of hazardous waste and hazardous recyclable materials from Canadian ports and border crossings.

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers ensure that regulated organizations comply with the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 and the Cross-border Movement of Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Recyclable Material Regulations.

and the Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers may issue an environmental protection compliance order under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to require the necessary measures to cease or refrain from committing the offence.

to require the necessary measures to cease or refrain from committing the offence. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or protect the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]