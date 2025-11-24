BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honorable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement at the conclusion of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Belém, Brazil, which took place from November 10 to 21, 2025.

"Over the past two weeks at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, Canada's delegation worked with counterparts from around the world, alongside international organizations, Indigenous peoples, civil society, and labour groups to advocate for measures to confront the urgent realities of a rapidly changing climate and the need to accelerate climate action globally. Throughout the negotiations, Canada worked with countries to strengthen multilateralism; foster dialogue; build consensus; and advance evidence-based, inclusive climate action.

"Addressing climate change is a moral obligation and an economic imperative. Investing in building a strong, sustainable, and clean economy that drives Canada toward a net-zero future is economically smart and fiscally responsible. As the world moves rapidly toward net zero, Canada is well positioned to lead. Through the Climate Competitiveness Strategy, we are positioned to translate climate ambition into action, both at home and on the world stage.

"Canadian communities are on the front lines of climate change, and the science is clear that we need to do more, faster and together, to keep 1.5 °C of warming within reach. That's why one of Canada's top priorities for COP30 was to push for more collective action to reduce emissions, recognizing that there is a lot of work ahead of us to meet the Paris Agreement's temperature goals.

"Canada worked to advance shared priorities with like-minded countries on the development of a clean economy and to advance implementation of the Paris Accords, including financing for adaptation and reinforcing of international cooperation.

"The agreement reached at COP30 represents an important step forward toward our collective goal of limiting warming to 1.5 °C. We welcome increased ambition toward mobilizing additional climate financing, especially for those nations most in need. An increased focus on implementation and delivery 10 years after the signing of the Paris Agreement is also critical as we move from commitment to action.

"On the 10th anniversary of Paris Agreement, the Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the first Global Stocktake and ambitious nationally determined contributions for 2035 and welcomes the first round of biennial transparency reports, of which over 100 countries have already submitted, to demonstrate the progress made toward implementing the Paris Agreement.

"Canada continues to make climate finance a priority in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and remains steadfast in its support for the goals of the new collective quantified goal to scale climate financing from all sources to $1.3 trillion per year by 2035. During COP30, I announced $392 million for international climate action projects from Canada and an increase of $4.3 million to our initial $13 million investment for the Sustainable Development of the Brazilian Legal Amazon.

"Canada also highlighted its domestic and international efforts to reduce methane emissions. As co-convenor of the Global Methane Pledge, I was proud to highlight the important contributions of GHGSat, a leading Canadian satellite-based greenhouse gas emissions monitoring company, and the International Methane Emissions Observatory, of which Canada is a partner in supporting strong measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems for evidence and data.

"Canada pushed for impactful initiatives to enhance international cooperation in implementing climate actions. In support of this, the Canadian delegation held several bilateral meetings with its international counterparts, and I signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding with Brazil on Mutual Assistance and Integrated Fire Management. Canada also continued work to ensure that the rights of Indigenous peoples and workers were at the heart of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change process and advocated for the important intersectional lens of environmental justice, equity, and rights were reflected throughout talks.

"At COP30, Canada continued its leadership and ambition on advancing global efforts to accelerate climate action and strengthen cooperation. Canada remained committed to ensuring a diverse and effective delegation that reinforced our leadership in building a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.

"The Government of Canada's focus remains on reducing emissions while building a strong economy, creating good jobs, and securing Canada's place as a leader in the global clean energy transition."

