OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) provides independent advice to the federal government. Members are experts in wildlife biology and meet twice a year to consider wildlife species that may need legal protection because they are threatened with extinction from Canada. COSEWIC will review the status of 36 Canadian wildlife species at their December meeting. The list includes the western population of Grizzly Bear and 19 populations of Atlantic Salmon, as well as the widespread American Badger, five small moths found only on Sable Island off the coast of Nova Scotia, and an elusive vascular plant rediscovered in Ontario.

The meeting will be held December 1 to 5, 2025, in downtown Ottawa on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin People.

Following the meeting, a press release summarizing the results of the discussions will be issued; highlighting ongoing Canadian conservation challenges and successful conservation actions.

For more information, please see the COSEWIC website at www.cosewic.ca

David S. Lee (he/him/il)

Chair, Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC)

@cosewic

Président, Comité sur la situation des espèces en péril au Canada (COSEPAC)

@cosewic

SOURCE Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada

Arne Mooers, [email protected]