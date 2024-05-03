OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) meets twice a year to review the status of wildlife species identified as potentially being at risk of extinction in Canada. COSEWIC will determine the status of 12 Canadian wildlife species, including Narwhal, sometimes called the unicorn of the sea; the currently Threatened Salish Sucker; and the Kirtland's Warbler, a Jack Pine specialist recently removed from the Endangered Species list in the United States.

The next meeting will take place from May 6 to 9, 2024, in downtown Moncton, on the traditional unceded territory of the Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) and Mi'kmaq Peoples.

Following the meeting, a press release will be issued that summarizes the results of the discussions, highlighting ongoing Canadian conservation challenges and successful conservation actions.

For more information, please see the COSEWIC website at www.cosewic.ca

