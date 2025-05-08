The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit Returns May 21 with Proud sponsor CIBC

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit returns this Spring on May 21, 2025, at Toronto's iconic Malaparte event space. This carbon-zero certified event will once again bring together women across industries, cultures, and life experiences for an evening of connection, dialogue, and empowerment—with a shared mission to spark lasting change.

Following its inspiring inaugural year, The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit continues its commitment to addressing the most pressing issues facing women and girls—locally and globally—through inclusive programming and intentional community-building.

Hosted by the legendary Jully Black, the evening will begin with a vibrant cocktail reception followed by seated dinner, and will feature two timely and thought-provoking panel discussions:

The Canadian Women's Foundation presents : Digital Life, Real Risks: Creating Safer Online Spaces - A conversation exploring the digital challenges women face—from online harassment to privacy concerns—and the need for safer, more inclusive online communities. Panelists: Mitzie Hunter , Jamie Pandit , Hillary Leblanc , and Fallon Farinacci

: A conversation exploring the digital challenges women face—from online harassment to privacy concerns—and the need for safer, more inclusive online communities. Panelists: , , , and Medcan presents: Empowering Community Builders – Equipping Women for Transformative Leadership - A panel of visionary leaders explores inclusive leadership, mentorship, and systemic change, highlighting how women play an integral role in driving immediate well-being and long-term social and economic growth creating a foundation for sustainable development.

Guests will also be invited to unwind in The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit Health & Wellness Lounge, offering reflexology, ear seeding, B12 shots, and a portrait studio to help support and celebrate physical and mental well-being throughout the event.

"We created The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit to turn meaningful conversations into actionable change," say co-founders Sarah Vander Meer and Karmen LaMer. "This summit is about amplifying diverse voices, fostering connection, and equipping women to lead with confidence. We're proud to return with even deeper purpose and a continued commitment to sustainability."

This year's event will again uphold a carbon-zero standard—offsetting its environmental footprint by integrating eco-conscious practices of travel, food, waste, and energy consumption. Proceeds from the summit will support the Canadian Women's Foundation, Canada's national leader in gender equity, which has raised over $185 million to fund 3,000+ community-led programs nationwide.

The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit is excited to welcome CIBC as its 2025 proud sponsor, and THE KIT as media sponsor, with additional support from Medcan, BMO Insurance, Clarion Medical Technologies, Charlie & Sprocket Events and Tight Clinic. In-kind partners include TRIA Consulting, MILO PR, Stemz Florals, Element Event Solutions, 5.15 Photo Co., Boathouse Productions, Detonate+, The Fitzroy, Dermalogica, CO2Lift, Portraits on White, Big Digital and Carbon Zero Canada.

Tickets available at: https://collectivesummit.ca/register

About The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit

The Collective: Women's Empowerment Summit is an annual summit dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, uniting communities, and accelerating gender equity. Through bold programming and cross-sector collaboration, it aims to build a more inclusive and empowered future.

