The Coin Vault Hosting Special Coin Exchange in Moncton

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Coin Vault and The Bullion Bank in Moncton, NB will be hosting a special coin exchange event as part of their grand opening celebrations January 16, 2025. In business in Halifax, NS since 2013, the company recently underwent a change in ownership and are excited about expanding to the Hub City of the Maritimes.

Malcolm Bell of the Coin Cabinet and Bullion Bank wishes to invite you to our special coin exchange at our new Moncton, NB location on January 16, 2025. (CNW Group/The Coin Vault & The Bullion Bank)

Malcolm Bell made news by becoming a third-generation coin dealer, something unheard of in Canada. Malcolm is the grandson of respected local resident and numismatist, Geoffrey Bell who founded The Coin Cabinet in 1986 before selling the thriving business to his son, Brian Bell. Geoffrey passed away in 2024. Brian built upon his father's ethical approach and his passion for the hobby and opened Geoffrey Bell Auctions Ltd.

With the purchase of The Coin Vault and The Bullion Bank, the tradition will continue in the city where it all began. Malcolm explained, "Grampie's legacy is alive in everything we do," and, "Opening this location allows me to carry forward his vision while putting my own stamp on it."

The Grand Opening event will offer the people of Moncton the chance to exchange a five dollar note for uncirculated examples of the new colour toonies and loonies from the Royal Canadian

Mint. These newest commemorative coin releases are very popular with collectors: 2024 $2 Celebrating Inuit Nunangat; the 2024 $2 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force; and the 2024 $1 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L.M. Montgomery.

"We anticipate an enthusiastic response to this coin exchange opportunity," said new Coin Vault owner Malcolm Bell, "so we do recommend you come early as supplies are limited."

In addition to the exchange, other celebrations are planned for the grand opening, including some tantalizing in-store specials. We will be having a huge silver sale with buy any silver item at spot price, limited to one per person, allowing everyone to come in and "Start Stackin'." The shop specializes in buying and selling coins, banknotes, gold and silver bullion and jewellery, and more. Professional and secure, they are happy to share their experience and are always eager to help new clients.

The store opened January 6th, so you don't have to wait until the event to get help with your coins, banknotes, gold, or silver.

The coin exchange will take place January 16, 2025 from 10am to 5pm at The Coin Vault and The Bullion Bank, located at 1141 Main Street, Moncton, NB, (506) 859-4444 and they have parking available. Cash is required for the exchange event.

SOURCE The Coin Vault & The Bullion Bank

For further Information: [email protected]