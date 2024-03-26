The Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute Announces the Publication of New Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Documents CLSI M100-Ed34, M02-Ed14, and M07-Ed12

MALVERN, Pa., March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) has released a new update of CLSI M100—Performance Standards for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, 34th Edition and revised editions of CLSI M02—Performance Standards for Antimicrobial Disk Susceptibility Tests, 14th Edition and CLSI M07—Methods for Dilution Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests for Bacteria that Grow Aerobically, 12th Edition.

Covers of CLSI M100, M02, and M07

The tables presented in CLSI M100 represent the most current information for drug selection, interpretation, and quality control using the procedures defined in CLSI standards CLSI M02 , M07 , and M11 . Together, these documents provide the most up-to-date recommended methods for susceptibility testing and quality control, and are essential tools for microbiology labs, antimicrobial stewardship teams, infectious disease experts, and other health care professionals. Users should replace previously published tables with the new edition of CLSI M100 to ensure accurate testing and patient safety.

"The annual update of M100 is key to ensuring that labs are providing their clinicians and stewardship teams with the most up-to-date susceptibility criteria for patient care," said James S. Lewis II, PharmD, FIDSA, chairholder of the Subcommittee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST).

With the new document updates this year, CLSI is offering its customers package pricing .

In addition, CLSI will host its annual What's New in the 2024 CLSI Standards for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing webinar on 17 April 2024 from 1:00-2:30 PM ET. The webinar is designed to help users identify the major changes in the new editions, learn implementation strategies, and suggest communication approaches for informing clinical staff about the significant AST and reporting changes. Some of the major updates that will be discussed during the webinar include:

A significant reorganization of dosage recommendations.

The addition of sulbactam-durlobactam to breakpoints.

A new Table 2A-2 for Salmonella and Shigella.

Substantive changes to CLSI M02 and CLSI M07 will also be discussed.

For more information, contact Jane Berger at [email protected] or +1.484.588.5936.

CLSI is the leading global non-profit laboratory medicine standards development organization, with over 24,000 professional members, 2,000 active volunteers, and 250 standards products. CLSI standards are recognized by laboratories, accreditors, and government agencies worldwide as the best way to improve their testing outcomes, maintain accreditation, bring products to market faster, and navigate regulatory hurdles.

SOURCE Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute