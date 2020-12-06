POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Dec. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS-ODIM) is asking the population to avoid the Emergency Department at the Lakeshore General Hospital for the next few days. With a stretcher occupancy rate of 132%, the Emergency is at full capacity. It should be noted that the hospital is designated to treat positive cases of COVID-19, and that in addition to outbreaks on some of its units, which is making patient flow more challenging, the hospital is also dealing with staff shortage issues.

Though the outbreaks are under control, measures must be taken to relieve the pressure on both the Emergency Department and the clinical teams. The CIUSSS is therefore asking the population to use alternatives to hospital emergency departments. Anyone with a minor health problem can go to a medical clinic, contact their family physician, or call Info-Santé at 811 if they have any questions.

If you have a medical appointment scheduled at the Lakeshore General Hospital, we encourage you to go or to call your health care professional. For any questions regarding the services offered to the West Island population, please call 514-630-2123.

"While we have been dealing with the effects of a second wave of the pandemic for several weeks now, we must do everything possible to continue to provide quality care to our users. The current situation at the Lakeshore is worrisome and requires last-resort measures. Our teams have all been deployed to address the population's needs in other ways," said Ms. Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS-ODIM.

The Lakeshore General Hospital's Emergency Department is in very high demand at all times. A modular unit was erected last summer to maintain its bed capacity, while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Serving close to 375,000 people, the CIUSSS-ODIM has more than 8,000 beds in public and private facilities for the elderly on its territory.

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

For further information: Media Relations Department, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, [email protected]

