The City of Timmins supports five Wabun member Nations in their Ontario bid for the Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line Project

TIMMINS, ON, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Wabun Tribal Council Chiefs have secured formal support from the Municipality of Timmins in their bid to the Ontario Ministry of Energy for the proposed Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line Project, it was announced today.

Mattagami First Nation, Flying Post First Nation, Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, Brunswick House First Nation, and Matachewan First Nation collectively have submitted a joint proposal with Hydro One Networks Inc. to develop, construct and operate the proposed Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line Project.

Following a recent meeting between the Wabun Tribal Council and officials from the Municipality of Timmins, the Wabun Chiefs received a formal letter of support from the Mayor of Timmins, Michelle Boileau. Dated April 9, 2024, the letter states:

"It was a pleasure discussing the joint proposal by Wabun Tribal Council and Hydro One Networks Inc. regarding the Wawa to Porcupine transmission line project. The City of Timmins was pleased to learn of the established partnership between the Wabun member First Nations and Hydro One, which has demonstrated success in past partnerships… The five Wabun member First Nations are proximate to the proposed Wawa to Porcupine transmission line, making up the majority of potentially impacted First Nations. Given this, Timmins is supportive of their bid to develop the proposed project."

The Wabun Tribal Council Chiefs publicly committed to a partnership with Hydro One for the Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line Project in September 2022 and intend to invest in a 50% equity stake in the future project to grow their own-source revenues.

Says Jason Batise, Executive Director, Wabun Tribal Council; "The Wabun Nations are grateful for this public support for our bid from the Municipality of Timmins. We know that the City values our made-in Ontario proposal which prioritizes the long-term needs of local people and communities. From environmental stewardship to maximizing local employment and supply chain opportunities, our partnership with Hydro One will enable new, affordable, and sustainable energy capacity for the northeast. We look forward to working closely with the City of Timmins and other Municipalities should we be selected as the proponent of choice by the Ministry of Energy."

The Wabun Tribal Council Nations' partnership with Hydro One provides an innovative, equitable and industry-leading path forward for the northeastern Ontario bulk transmission system. The priorities of the First Nation partnership with Hydro One include:

Net-zero greenfield infrastructure development

Minimizing potential impacts to the natural environment and Indigenous cultural heritage through active First Nation participation in project planning, decision making and construction

Growing economic opportunities through training, employment, and procurement

Building socio-economic capacity in Indigenous communities

Generating new, own-source revenues for proximate First Nations through the Hydro One 50% First Nation Equity Partnership Model.

The Ministry of Energy's Decision and Order on the preferred proponent for the proposed Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line is anticipated in spring 2024.

"We as Wabun Chiefs trust that the Ontario regulators will provide us with a decision to move this project ahead in a timely manner," says Chief Murray Ray, Flying Post First Nation.

About the Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line

The Wawa to Porcupine Transmission Line is one of the recommended new transmission lines for northeastern Ontario. It is a proposed 230-kilovolt line that will span over 260 kilometres and connect the Wawa and Porcupine transmission stations, bringing important socio-economic benefits to northeastern Ontario municipalities and Indigenous communities in the region.

