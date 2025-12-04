By integrating scientific rigor with real-world expertise, BiblioFlex aims to inform improved packaging design and recycling processes, ultimately contributing to a more circular economy for flexible plastic packaging. This will be achieved through detailed composition analysis via laboratory testing and characterization by market sector, combining technical data with industry insights. Testing will begin by the end of 2025, with the first project results anticipated in summer 2026.

"We are extremely proud of this initiative, which reflects our mission to foster collaboration and innovation in the management of post-consumer plastics in Canada. This project marks an important milestone in our national expansion strategy and will strengthen our collective understanding of a family of packaging that represents roughly half of all plastic packaging generated in the country. The CPT is committed to helping find better ways to recover those materials and preserve their value by giving them a second life," said Marie-Anne Champoux-Guimond, Co-Chair of the CPT's Board of Directors.

''With the expansion of expanded producer responsibility (EPR) across Canada, collection programs have started accepting a wider range of flexible plastic packaging. Better understanding the specific composition of that stream is therefore more relevant than ever", says Normand Gadoury, Vice-President, Innovation and Infrastructure Projects at Éco Entreprises Québec.

"This project allows us to continue to build on current advancements with flexible plastic packaging. It will help identify best practices in design and improve processing capacities to support higher quality recycled materials, and stronger end-markets, furthering innovation and collective impact", says Sam Baker, Executive Director of Recycle BC.

BiblioFlex will be implemented through two regional hubs located in Quebec and British Columbia and will bring together numerous industry experts from across Canada. More details on these hubs, their respective structures, and the project's technical partners will be shared in early 2026 and will be made available here.

About the Circular Plastics Taskforce

The Circular Plastics Taskforce (CPT) seeks to promote the implementation of a circular economy for post-consumer plastics in Québec and throughout Canada. The CPT aims to improve the alignment between end-markets' needs for recycled resins and the recycling value chain, by identifying and implementing concrete optimization solutions that can be deployed in the short and medium term. The CPT is led by Cascades, the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), Circular Materials, Danone Canada, Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, ProAmpac and Recycle BC. For more details on the CPT, visit www.circularplastics.ca.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Éco Entreprises Québec, a private non-profit organization, is the new manager of the entire curbside recycling system and represents companies that market containers, packaging, and printed paper in Quebec. Our mission is to enable Quebecers to recover more and better, ensure a second life for recyclable materials and contribute to the circular economy throughout the province. Bin Impact, the new reference in curbside recycling in Quebec, aims to educate on the right way to sort materials and to raise awareness of the impact of what we put in the bin. Éco Entreprises Québec counts close to 2,700 producer members, whether their place of business is here or elsewhere in the world. The latest list of members is published in the annual report.

About Recycle BC

Recycle BC is a not-for-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper recycling throughout British Columbia. Recycle BC ensures packaging, and paper products are collected from residential households and recycling depots, sorted and responsibly managed and recycled, working closely with communities and partners to ensure efficient and responsible recycling. The organization also educates the public on proper recycling practices to support a cleaner, more sustainable environment. As a full extended producer responsibility (EPR) program, Recycle BC program is funded by businesses like retailers, manufacturers, and restaurants that supply packaging and paper products to BC residents. Learn more at RecycleBC.ca.

