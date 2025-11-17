MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in Canada, five producer responsibility organizations – Circular Materials, Éco Entreprises Québec, Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, SK Recycles and Recycle BC – are collaborating to develop ecodesign guidelines to support greater recyclability of packaging and paper products. This initiative marks a major step towards a harmonized national framework that will provide clear guidance to thousands of producers who market their goods in more than one province or territory across Canada.

With extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations for packaging and paper being rolled out in several provinces and territories, ecodesign is a key tool to improve the performance and cost efficiency of recycling systems. By better matching product packaging with current and developing sorting and recycling infrastructure, ecodesign can support increasing overall material recovery rates, meet EPR regulation requirements and enable a circular economy across Canada.

These new nationally harmonized guidelines will build on the packaging ecodesign and recyclability guidelines developed originally by Éco Entreprises Québec and will be structured around three main ecodesign strategies, including:

Reduction: optimize the "right" amount, weight and volume of product packaging that is essential and sufficient for the product's function and use by consumers.



Procurement: encourage producers to choose environmentally responsible suppliers and work jointly with them on a more transparent and traceable supply chain that prioritizes the use of recycled, renewable and certified materials.



Recyclability: encourage producers to design products to maximize the compatibility of packaging and paper products with existing and developing sorting and recycling infrastructure.

"The national harmonization of ecodesign and recyclability guidelines reflects a shared vision to support producers in their ecodesign efforts and help mitigate material recycling challenges at different sorting and processing stages. This collaboration will lay the groundwork for a national approach that will better support the recycling of packaging and paper across the Canadian marketplace - ultimately enhancing environmental performance and building a more circular economy."

-- Joint quote from the leaders of Circular Materials, Éco Entreprises Québec, Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, SK Recycles and Recycle BC.



Highlights

October 2024 : Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) launches its first packaging ecodesign and recyclability guidelines, which are then updated in July 2025.

: Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) launches its first packaging ecodesign and recyclability guidelines, which are then updated in July 2025. October 2025: ÉEQ's ecodesign and recyclability guidelines are endorsed by four other producer responsibility organizations in Canada (Circular Materials, Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, SK Recycles and Recycle BC).

ÉEQ's ecodesign and recyclability guidelines are endorsed by four other producer responsibility organizations in Canada (Circular Materials, Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, SK Recycles and Recycle BC). By the end of 2026: New nationally harmonized ecodesign and recyclability guidelines will help simplify guidance for producers and improve the performance of recycling systems for packaging and paper across Canada.

Quotations

"A circular economy for packaging and paper products begins in the design stage. As a not-for-profit PRO operating in five jurisdictions across Canada, Circular Materials is committed to driving an efficient and effective recycling system through collaboration and innovation across the supply chain. We are delighted to partner with PROs across Canada and support producers by developing a harmonized national approach for paper and packaging design. Optimizing product design for recyclability improves recovery rates by ensuring materials are collected, recycled and returned to producers for use in new products and packaging – ultimately driving a circular economy to the benefit of Canadians and the environment."

Allen Langdon, Chief Executive Officer, Circular Materials

"For more than 15 years, Éco Entreprises Québec has been recognized as a leader in ecodesign in Canada. By incorporating ecodesign into our extended producer responsibility mandate, we are ensuring consistency and accountability, which are key to changing practices. The national adoption of our guidelines confirms the relevance of our approach, as well as our commitment to building a system that is more efficient, sustainable, and aligned with the realities of the industry."

Maryse Vermette, President and CEO, Éco Entreprises Québec

" This collaboration represents an important milestone for Canada's recycling systems and for producers across the country. By working together to harmonize ecodesign and recyclability guidelines, we are helping producers make informed choices that reduce waste and strengthen the circular economy. For Manitoba, this initiative supports our commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of residential recycling programs and ensuring that materials collected are truly recycled into new products."

Karen Melnychuk, Executive Director, Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba

"Recycle BC and SK Recycles remain committed to a circular economy - and progress toward circularity happens when packaging design and recovery systems work hand in hand, ensuring what enters the system can be managed and recycled effectively. As the first full EPR program in North America, the expansion of EPR across the country, and the opportunity to work with other provincial leaders, presents the ability to collaborate on national initiatives, including expanding ÉEQs existing ecodesign and design for recyclability guidelines to create unified, Canadian packaging design guidance for producers. This project is an exciting national partnership that bridges opportunity and impact for the best possible recycling and environmental outcomes."

Sam Baker, Executive Director, Recycle BC and SK Recycles

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit producer responsibility organization (PRO) that supports producers in meeting their extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations across Canada. Created by producers for producers, Circular Materials develops, implements and supports effective and efficient recycling programs to advance innovation, deliver improved environmental outcomes and drive value across the recycling supply chain. Our full-service offerings include collection, management, promotion and education, and reporting. Together, we are advancing the circular economy where materials are collected, recycled and can be returned to producers for use as recycled content in new products and packaging. As we develop enhanced recycling systems across Canada, we work to ensure more materials are looped into the circular economy, benefiting both people and the environment. Learn more at www.circularmaterials.ca.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Éco Entreprises Québec, a private non-profit organization, is the new manager of the entire curbside recycling system and represents companies that market containers, packaging, and printed paper in Québec. Our mission is to enable Quebecers to recover more and better, ensure a second life for recyclable materials and contribute to the circular economy throughout the province. Bin Impact, the new reference in curbside recycling in Québec, aims to educate on the right way to sort materials and to raise awareness of the impact of what we put in the bin. Éco Entreprises Québec counts close to 2,700 producer members, whether their place of business is here or elsewhere in the world. The latest list of members is published in the annual report . Learn more at eeq.ca .

About Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba (MMSM)

MMSM is an industry-funded, not-for-profit organization that funds and provides support for Manitoba's residential recycling programs for packaging and printed paper, in accordance with the Packaging and Printed Paper Stewardship Regulation. Its goal is to promote the reduction, reuse, and recycling of the materials managed in its program while increasing recovery rates. Learn more at stewardshipmanitoba.org.

About SK Recycles

SK Recycles is a not-for-profit organization responsible for managing and recycling household packaging and paper, distributed to Saskatchewan residents, on behalf of producers. Using an extended producer responsibility (EPR) model, SK Recycles partners with local governments, First Nations and Métis communities, private companies and other organizations to collect, receive, sort, manage and recycle packaging and paper. SK Recycles also provides support and education, while expanding opportunities to make recycling easier and more consistent across the province. Learn more at SKRecycles.ca.

About Recycle BC

Recycle BC is a not-for-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper recycling throughout British Columbia. Recycle BC ensures packaging and paper products are collected from residential households and recycling depots, sorted and responsibly managed and recycled, working closely with communities and partners to ensure efficient and responsible recycling. The organization also educates the public on proper recycling practices to support a cleaner, more sustainable environment. As a full extended producer responsibility (EPR) program, Recycle BC program is funded by producers like brand-owners, manufacturers and retailers that supply packaging and paper to BC residents. Learn more at RecycleBC.ca.

SOURCE Éco Entreprises Québec

For more information: Fanny Laurin, Lead, Communications and Public Affairs, Éco Entreprises Québec, 514 987-1491, 323, [email protected]