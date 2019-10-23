The Chopped Leaf Unveils Flavourful Fall Menu Additions

"We know eating fresh can be more of a challenge during the colder fall and winter months in Canada," says Founder and Brand President of The Chopped Leaf, Blair Stevens. "With this in mind, we created three flavour combos that will be sure to satisfy a variety of palates."

On their mission to provide something for everyone and to continue to look for innovative options, The Chopped Leaf will be including a plant-based crumble in their Aztec bowl. The crumble provides an exciting new plant-based protein option and can be a tasty addition to their many salads, bowls and wraps.

Introducing The Chopped Leaf's newest additions:

The Aztec – All new plant-based crumble, romaine, warm brown basmati rice, grape tomatoes, guacamole, salsa, cheddar, black bean corn salsa and chipotle ranch dressing.

The Karma – Chopped mix, egg, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, carrots, pumpkin seeds, avocado, quinoa and goddess dressing.

The Pacifica – All new spicy prawns, chopped mix, chow mein noodles, red and yellow peppers, edamame, carrots, green onion, peanuts, sesame seeds and typhoon dressing.

These latest additions join The Chopped Leaf's list of menu staples such as their Popeye Salad, Cranberry Pesto Sandwich, Baja Quesadillas and a rotating lineup of savoury soups. Dedicated to providing a fresh take on a health-conscious food experience, The Chopped Leaf menu has something for everyone, from vegan, gluten free, keto or anyone looking for a delicious meal on the go.

For more information on this and other fabulous, fresh menu offerings, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca.

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. The Chopped Leaf is a restaurant brand that offers delicious, handcrafted meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find The Chopped Leaf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit them at choppedleaf.ca. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.



For more information, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/

SOURCE The Chopped Leaf

For further information: Media Contact: Brittany Ballentine, Fishman Canada Public Relations, 647-725-9735, brittany@fishmancanada.com