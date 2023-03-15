The chocolates in this limited-edition Purdys gift box were picked by the Easter Bunny

Purdys Chocolatier invited a real bunny to create their new Bunny's Choice Gift Box

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - When it comes to picking which chocolates should go into an Easter gift box, nobody knows quite like the Easter Bunny. So, this Easter, that's exactly who Purdys Chocolatier invited to choose what goes into their special assorted gift box aptly called — Bunny's Choice Gift Box.

Bunny's Choice Gift Box is packed with 16 of Purdys' premium decadent chocolates. Each chosen chocolate was thoughtfully paw-picked by a real-life bunny, a furry and whimsical animal synonymous with Easter.

Purdys Chocolatier captured the Easter Bunny’s selection process in a miniature bunny-sized version of the Purdys chocolate factory. Purdys Chocolatier invited a real bunny to create their new Bunny’s Choice Gift Box (CNW Group/Purdys Chocolatier)

The limited edition Bunny's Choice Gift Box retails for $23 and will be available online and in Purdys shops across Canada starting March 15th. The Easter Bunny's Purdys chocolate selections include Salted Hazelnut Flake, Saskatoon Berry, Dark Chocolate Himalayan Pink Salt Caramel, Peanut Butter Crunch, Pecan Caramel, Mini Hedgehog, Caramel Carnival, Mango, and Almond Burst.

Ever dream of watching the Easter Bunny hum and haw over which chocolates would be perfect for an Easter gift? Purdys Chocolatier captured the Easter Bunny's selection process for Bunny's Choice Gift Box in a campaign video which features the holiday icon in a miniature bunny-sized version of the Purdys chocolate factory.

"At Purdys, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with the best chocolate experience possible — from developing innovative chocolate creations to hand-picking the best assortment of chocolates for every gift box. This year, we partnered with the most trusted expert in Easter chocolates to help create the Bunny's Choice Gift Box," says Rachel McKinley, Purdys Master Chocolatier.

"We want to help Canadians find the perfect Easter gift to share with their loved ones," says Julia Cho, Purdys Content and Marketing Manager. "What better gift than one picked by the Easter Bunny? We hope this campaign brings laughter and joy to Purdys and Easter Bunny fans across Canada."

To help keep bunnies safe, healthy and happy all year round, Purdys Chocolatier has made a $5,000 donation to Rabbitats — a 100% volunteer-run charity dedicated to helping abandoned and feral rabbits.

Fans of The Easter Bunny can watch the magical furry friend in action and purchase Bunny's Choice Gift Box and other Purdys Easter favourites by visiting purdys.com/bunnyschoice.

About Purdys Chocolatier:

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada's Chocolatier since 1907. As a proud, family-owned company, they make a wide range of chocolate gifts from premium ingredients and sustainable cocoa. Community and people are at the heart of Purdys, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.

