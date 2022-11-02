THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO RAISES $100K FOR SICKKIDS FOUNDATION BRINGING THEIR TOTAL FUNDRAISING EFFORTS TO OVER $1 MILLION

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is a generous and long-time partner of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids ) . Since 2013, Chelsea Hotel has donated over $1 million in support of AboutKidsHealth , a health education resource for children, youth and caregivers that empowers families to become a partner in their own health care by equipping them with reliable, evidence-based health information that is easy to understand and immediately available, regardless of where they are in Canada or the world. Chelsea Hotel's commitment helps ensure that SickKids can continue to offer the knowledge that can save a child's life and help improve the over-all wellbeing of Canadian families.

A cheque presentation from the team at Chelsea Hotel, Toronto to SickKids Foundation. (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto) Chelsea Hotel, Toronto (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto) SickKids (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto)

As part of SickKids Foundation's Donor of the Week celebration, Chelsea Hotel will present a cheque for $100,000 on November 1st at 2:30 p.m. in the Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning. "The ability to "give back" to the community is not only an important philosophy of the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto but it is something the hotel practices every day. We are not only willing to go above and beyond to bring comfort to our guests, but also to bring comfort to families in need in the local community in which we operate. It is our hope to not only increase awareness for SickKids, but to continue to raise much needed funds to help those children in their care," said Josef Ebner, regional vice-president – Canada & managing director, Chelsea Hotel, Toronto.

For the past nineteen years, the annual Chelsea Charity Golf Classic has raised funds and awareness for charity and this year's event will once again, support AboutKidsHealth and building the new hospital. SickKids is a leader in paediatric health, yet buildings across the hospital campus do not reflect the quality of care provided for the more than 320,000 patients seen from across Canada each year. The campus redevelopment project, also known as Project Horizon, will result in the renewal or renovation of virtually all clinical care and support areas of the hospital and is anticipated to be completed by the year 2035.

In September, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and SickKids Foundation celebrated a milestone achievement in the campus redevelopment project. The Patient Support Centre (PSC), a 22-storey tower that will house critical educational, training and administrative resources, was topped off recently at a rooftop ceremony. The PSC will be the new home of the SickKids Learning Institute, which supports more than 1,000 world-class trainees, students and learners annually. Within the Learning Institute will be a state-of-the-art Simulation Centre for hands-on teaching in a bright, modern workspace for professionals, management and support staff. Another defining characteristic of the new tower is the variety of collaboration and activity spaces that will be accessible to all staff from across the campus.

As a valued donor, Chelsea Hotel has joined the fight against these limits by committing to raise another $500,000 in support of the SickKids VS Limits campaign, bringing their total commitment to the campaign to over $1 million. As a result of their pledge of $1 million in total, the hotel is recognized as a Groundbreaker Donor – a community leader who is helping unleash the full potential of SickKids by fighting to transform child health.

"We cannot thank the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto enough for steadfastly believing in our vision for the future of SickKids," said Adam Starkman, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "Our vision for better children's health is generously supported through their continued investment in educational resources like AboutKidsHealth. It is also because of partners like Chelsea Hotel, Toronto that a new SickKids is rising. Thank you Chelsea Hotel, Toronto for sharing our enthusiasm of what SickKids can accomplish with infrastructure that lifts, not limits our ability to care for patients."

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew", downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award and Human Resources Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

SOURCE Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Tracy Ford, Director of Public Relations, Tel: +1 416-585-4396, Email: [email protected]