The Chartwell Foundation: A first anniversary and more than 20 seniors' wishes granted already!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of National Seniors Day on Sunday, October 1st, The Chartwell Foundation is marking the first anniversary of its charitable program, launched on the same date last year. Within its first year, this invaluable initiative open to all Canadian seniors has fulfilled 21 seniors wishes and counting.

While The Chartwell Foundation grants wishes throughout the year, National Seniors Day provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting seniors in pursuing their dreams. The foundation seeks to change the way society views and values our eldest generation by promoting their achievements, goals and aspirations.

Empowering seniors through wishes

Over 90% of wish recipients who responded to a post-wish survey said that having a wish granted helped improve their quality of life, happiness, sense of purpose, and overall energy. The power of wishes runs deep, providing a renewed sense of purpose and achievement, however mobility and financial issues are some of the barriers that seniors often face which stop them from planning and executing these wishes on their own.

"I'm extremely proud of the work we're doing, which celebrates and honours the exceptional contributions of seniors by helping them achieve their dreams. It is heartwarming and inspiring to read the nominations we receive from seniors, and their nominators, who embody courage, perseverance and dedication and a continued passion for life," says Brent Binions, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Chartwell Foundation.

The physical and mental health benefits of wish granting

With Canada's senior population expected to grow exponentially over the next 20 years, more and more older adults are at risk of experiencing mental health issues. About 1 in 5 Canadian seniors are living with mental illness or dementia, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health's Aging and Mental Health Policy Framework1. It is important to help people maintain good mental and emotional conditions as they age. Concrete actions such as socializing, nurturing interests and passions or participating in activities, are beneficial to the overall well-being of seniors.

Jean Perdue, a World War II veteran, had the opportunity to board a Harvard plane, courtesy of the Chartwell Foundation. Having served in communications during the war, she harbored a deep desire to reconnect with this pivotal chapter in her life. With pride and nostalgia, she remembers her time in the Air Force and all the memories made during those years. "It really made me feel younger to have a nice, smooth ride on a Harvard plane, because they have been so fascinating to me in my life." she expressed.

Eileen and Alex Tudoroff attended a Hamilton Tiger-Cats game, a team they both fell in love with more than six decades ago and has been the foundation of their romance ever since. The couple held season tickets for over 40 years, however as they got older mobility issues made it difficult for them to attend live games. The Chartwell Foundation helped them relive the excitement of watching the Ti-Cats live in the stadium and being a part of the crowd's electric energy once again. "I never missed a game before 2014. It warms the heart, not being forgotten", said Alex Tudoroff.

Lise Paré has dreamed of attending Les Grands Ballets Canadiens since she was very young and spent most of her time in dance classes. But her time as a dancer was cut short due to a bone disease. Ballet was her first love in life, and she wanted nothing more than to reignite the flame. The Chartwell Foundation granted Lise's wish to see Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' major production Cinderella at Place des Arts, in Montreal. "It's a love story, and I'm in love with life!", said Lise before taking her seat to see the show. "The impact of this wish will extend far beyond this evening. Tonight, I am not 75 years old; I am 15 once again!"

The Chartwell Foundation encourages everyone to take meaningful action contributing to healthy and positive aging: all Canadians are invited to reflect on the importance of seniors in their lives and express their appreciation by submitting a wish on their behalf. Applications are simple to submit using the form available on the thechartwellfoundation.ca. The foundation strives to make as many eligible wishes come true each year.

About The Chartwell Foundation

The Chartwell Foundation is on a mission to grant the wishes of Canadian seniors and to contribute to meaningful charities with a shared purpose of making people's lives better. The registered charity is committed to helping seniors continue to live a life of purpose, connectedness, and engagement through wish granting.

