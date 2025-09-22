The Charming Taste of Europe Unveils Elegant Late-Summer Pairings with Greek Kiwi and European Wines

An invitation to savor the season through fresh flavors, refined wines, and Europe's timeless agricultural traditions

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- As September brings the golden days of late summer, The Charming Taste of Europe invites Canadian consumers to explore seasonal pleasures through a sensory journey that brings together the freshness of Greek kiwis and the elegance of select European wines.

Discover the crisp character of green kiwis from Imathia, Greece, cultivated with care by the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , paired with refined wines from the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and The Late Harvest wines of Bordeaux . Together, they represent the best of European agricultural and enological tradition, promoting quality and sustainability.

From Abruzzo, Italy, wines such as Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, Pecorino, and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC offer diverse profiles, from fresh, mineral and citrusy whites to soft, structured reds, making them the perfect pairing for late-summer dishes. Meanwhile, the wines from southern Bordeaux, including Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Loupiac, Cadillac AOC, elevate seasonal fruit-based desserts and cheeses with their irresistible elegance, complexity and fruit-driven flavors.

Equally distinctive, the green kiwis from Imathia, Greece bring a vibrant note that complements both sweet and savory creations, offering a bright Mediterranean touch to summer menus.

Discover pairings that reveal the harmony between these wines and the distinctive flavor of kiwi through the suggested combinations:

Kiwi and shrimp ceviche accompanied by Trebbiano d'Abruzzo , a perfect match that elevates the aromatic flavor of the shrimp and highlights the vibrancy of both the kiwi and the wine;

accompanied by , a perfect match that elevates the aromatic flavor of the shrimp and highlights the vibrancy of both the kiwi and the wine; Foie gras served with kiwi jam in combination with Loupiac , ideal for a daring and modern entrée. The richness and creaminess of the foie gras harmonize with the acidity and zest of the fruit, all perfectly brought together by the bold character of the wine, whose notes of candied fruit and honey, combined with its richness and balance, make this pairing flawless;

served with in combination with , ideal for a daring and modern entrée. The richness and creaminess of the foie gras harmonize with the acidity and zest of the fruit, all perfectly brought together by the bold character of the wine, whose notes of candied fruit and honey, combined with its richness and balance, make this pairing flawless; Duck breast with kiwi reduction paired with Montepulciano d'Abruzzo : the wine's structure and smoothness perfectly balance the richness and fattiness of the duck, while a touch of crispness from the kiwi makes the pairing truly exceptional;

with paired with : the wine's structure and smoothness perfectly balance the richness and fattiness of the duck, while a touch of crispness from the kiwi makes the pairing truly exceptional; Kiwi pavlova complemented by the fruity notes of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux , for an elegant finish. This light dessert, with crisp meringue, whipped cream, and kiwi slices, pairs beautifully with the wine's complexity and bright fruit aromas, enhancing the pavlova's tropical freshness.

More than a tasting experience, these enjoyable pairings invite you to discover the beauty of Europe's agricultural landscape, expressed through fruit and wine with deep cultural roots and artisanal precision.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

