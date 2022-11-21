The Charming Taste of Europe To Participate in The European Union Film Festival

Throughout different initiatives at the EUFF, The Charming Taste of Europe will promote and educate consumers on the wines from The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe is pleased to announce its participation as a major sponsor of the European Film Festival which takes place throughout Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver from November 18th to December 9th. The EUFF will also offer online screening for those unable to attend in person. The EUFF brings films from all 27 European Union countries to Canada to highlight and award the various productions. The festival has shown great success since its start, peaking the interest of many Canadian consumers.

Throughout the festival The Charming Taste of Europe will initiate a wine tasting presented by The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo . The tasting will take place on November 30th prior to the screening of an Italian movie at the Spadina Theater. The tasting will feature a branded bar where participants can learn more about the Wines of Abruzzo as part of the campaign.

In addition, as sponsors of the festival, The Charming Taste of Europe will promote its initiatives with a 30 second video before each virtual and in-person screening, and via the EUFF channels including social media posts as well as website inclusions, display promotional material throughout the venue and participate in the EUFF's online trailer and video reel.

With the EUFF the Charming Taste of Europe will end the second year of their campaign across the Canadian market. The Charming Taste of Europe is proud of their participation throughout various promotional activities in 2022, such as partnerships with LCBO, participation in SIAL Canada and various masterclasses highlighting the quality products from the Abruzzo Wine Consortium, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. The Charming Taste of Europe is looking forward to a third and final year to educate consumers, media and trade professionals about the standards and importance of various European products.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

About the Charming Taste of Europe :

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

