The Charming Taste of Europe returns to Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - A reception for food and wine experts, media and industry representatives will be held tomorrow at Il Ponte Cucina Italiana for a celebratory evening of high-quality Italian wines from Abruzzo and a menu inspired by fresh juicy kiwis and cherries from Greece. The event is the latest Canadian stop for The Charming Taste of Europe, a campaign that encourages new culinary consciousness by connecting food, cultures, and territories that bring European taste and charm to North American palates.

Co-funded by the European Union, the campaign was founded to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States and Canada.

"We are delighted to once again be featuring our world class basket of European products to Canadians," said Magda Chatzi, Program Manager at Novacert, the largest consulting company in Greece providing services to the agri-food sector. "Canada has a strong and thriving food and wine industry and a deep appreciation of fine quality products so it was a pleasure to once again showcase our offerings in Toronto."

Europe is the birthplace of some of the highest quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special campaign that introduces these exquisite items to Canada, such as Italian wine and fresh fruit from Greece, to showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable flavours.

The Charming Taste of Europe campaign is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists and professionals.

Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo

The Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo is a nonprofit association established in 2002, made up of all the subjects included in the control system, which aims to protect, enhance, and maintain the interests related to the Controlled Designation of Origin (DOC wines) of the region. It has 190 associates, including viticulturists, winemakers, and authorized bottlers. The Consortium carries out the activity of supervision, protection and safeguarding of wines with a Controlled Designation of Origin and Typical Geographical Indication.

Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria, "AGIOS LOUKAS"

The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria, "AGIOS LOUKAS'' constitutes one of the biggest producing and highly reputed cooperatives in Greece. Founded in 1978, the cooperative now has 250 members and its cherry grove has expanded to 200 hectares. Their cherries, also known as "Cherries from Rachi Olympus," are a high-quality product. The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria, "AGIOS LOUKAS" always works with respect to the producer, consumer, and environment as their main priority.

Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP)

The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) was founded in 1927. Today it has 500 members that include producers from the provinces of Kavala, Nestos, and Thassos, in northern Greece. The Union has an area of action particularly developed with the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, especially kiwis, asparagus, tomatoes, peppers, watermelons, cherries and apples. The kiwi processing facilities are located in Haidefto (Nestos Kavala) and thanks to specialized agronomists and high sensitivity to the environment, they produce high quality products.

Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines

Born in the heart of a terroir that is unique to the world and exalted by ancestral skills, Sweet Bordeaux Wines are an adventure and endeavor of valiant men and women. Discover the story of these fabulous glimmering gold wines, with their opulent, complex aromas and richly enveloping palates. These wines are sensual, ethereal, and voluptuous for all occasions and all tastes: 8 Appellations, 8 interpretations of sweetness.

For more information, please visit: https://www.charmingtasteofeurope.eu/en/ or check out @Charmeu_Canada on Instagram, @Charmeucanada on Facebook or follow the hashtag #Charmeu.

