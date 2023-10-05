The Charming Taste of Europe Brings Abruzzo Wines to Canada for a Series of Promotional Activities

Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will engage with Canadian consumers and wine lovers throughout various events in Quebec City on Oct 17th and Oct 18th, as well as with a promotion with SAQ throughout October and November

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is returning to Canada with a series of engaging activities aimed at consumers and wine lovers. The first stop is Quebec City, where an Exclusive Abruzzo dinner with wine expert Kler-Yann Bouteiller will take place at Le Bonne Entente on October 17th. From 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, high-end wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to taste the finest offerings from 10 Abruzzo producers. Kler-Yann Bouteiller holds professional sommelier certification from La Capitale Hotel School and a global winemaking diploma from the American Sommelier Association. In 2010, he was honored with the 'Wine at its Best' award from the Governor's House Foundation.

On the following day, October 18th, Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, along with a select group of producers, will participate in RASPIPAV (The Regroupement des Agences Spécialisées dans la promotion des importations privées d'alcool) by hosting a guided seminar open to the general public from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Manège Militaire des Voltigeurs. , Quebec City. Abruzzo aficionados will embark on an educational journey led by esteemed journalist Karyne Duplessis Piché.

Karyne Duplessis Piché has been writing about wine since 2007 and has been with La Presse since 2011. She has written over 900 articles about wine, and she is the author of the book 'Vive le vin!' published by Éditions La Presse in 2013.

"We are really happy to be back in Canada, which is one of our key target markets" says Alessandro Nicodemi, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Abruzzo. "Canada has made remarkable strides in recent years, steadily ascending the ranks to become one of the most significant markets for Italian wine exports. This accomplishment highlights the expanding recognition among Canadian consumers for the outstanding excellence and diversity of Italian wines. It is very important to be here, as it allows us to actively promote our extraordinary range of wines and share our profound knowledge and the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into producing each bottle."

Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will also play a prominent role in another initiative in collaboration with SAQ (The Société des alcools du Québec, a provincial Crown corporation and monopoly in Quebec responsible for the trade of alcoholic beverages within the province) that will run during three different weeks between October and December: October 5th-11th, November 2nd-8th, and November 30th to December 6th. The joint effort is designed to reach SAQ clients through various channels, including the SAQ Inspire newsletter, online platforms, in-store discounts, and bonus loyalty program points for purchasing Abruzzo wines. Customers can also enjoy in-store tastings of Abruzzo wines at 5 SAQ locations each month. Consorzio Abruzzo will offer SAQ staff training seminars focused on its wines to prepare for the promotions.

The initiative is organized by the Abruzzo Wine consortium , as part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' , a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and theBordeaux White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

