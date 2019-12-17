The Change Foundation looks to honour Ontario healthcare innovators

Future Innovator Awards will be awarded to five recipients



TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, The Change Foundation announced the launch of the Future Innovator Awards, an Ontario-wide search for people, organizations and partnerships focused on making the healthcare experience better.

The Change Foundation, an independent health policy think-tank, works to inform positive change in Ontario's healthcare system in partnership with patients, caregivers and providers. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Foundation will recognize up to five people, teams and/or organizations that have a strong vision for positive change and have the potential to make notable impact over the coming years, as Ontario's healthcare system continually evolves.

"We know there are people and organizations in Ontario who are laser-focused on making experiences for caregivers and patients better and we believe they deserve to be recognized," said Cathy Fooks, President and CEO at The Change Foundation. "The Foundation's goal is to see patients and caregivers recognized and supported properly within the healthcare system now and 25 years from now. By recognizing innovators in this space, it helps promote future innovations."

Eligible nominees include patients, caregivers, healthcare leaders and practitioners, family members, community members, volunteers, staff or any combination of people who've come together and demonstrated the desire to implement change to better the patient and caregiver experience now and in the future. Submissions close Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST.

The award categories are:

Youth: A young person (25 years old or younger) who is doing and/or leading something new and innovative to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and their caregivers. This person should demonstrate a strong vision for the future of the patient and caregiver experience within the healthcare system.

Technology: People, teams, groups or organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the patient and caregiver experience through technological advances for today and will continue making an impact in the future.

Organization: A team or organization that works directly with patients and their caregivers to implement positive change within the healthcare system for future patients and caregivers. These nominees should have clear approaches that drive better patient and caregiver outcomes. This team or organization should be able to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to innovation and a propensity to successfully spread and scale ideas to other people/organizations/partnerships.

Caregiver or patient: A caregiver or patient who has impacted the lives of other patients and caregivers now and has a vision to make the experience with the healthcare system better for the future. This person should demonstrate an impact on the healthcare system beyond their own situation.

Cross-sector: An innovation that is breaking down barriers and silos within the healthcare system, or beyond the walls of traditionally defined healthcare. This nomination should showcase how cross-functional, cross-industry people and/or groups have come together to create a responsive approach for the needs of patients and caregivers and has seen or is seeing notable/promising outcomes. This person's or group's results should be outpacing others within the healthcare industry and their vision for improved future practices should be undeniably person-centered.

To find out more about the Future Innovator Awards, please visit changefoundation.ca/future-innovator-awards.

About The Change Foundation

The Change Foundation is an independent health policy think-tank that works to inform positive change in Ontario's healthcare system. With a firm commitment to engaging the voices of patients, family caregivers, and health and community care providers, the Foundation explores contemporary healthcare issues through different projects and partnerships to evolve our healthcare system in Ontario and beyond. The Change Foundation was created in 1995 through an endowment from the Ontario Hospital Association and is dedicated to enhancing patient and caregiver experiences and the quality of Ontario's health care.

SOURCE The Change Foundation

