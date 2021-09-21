The CFPC urges new federal government to strengthen access to primary health care

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) congratulates the Liberal Party of Canada on their recent election victory as well as all new and returning members of Parliament (MPs).

During the election campaign the CFPC was encouraged by the Liberal Party's commitment to ensure everyone in Canada has a family doctor or a primary care team, including a pledge of $3.2 billion to hire more family doctors and other health care professionals.

Supporting access to high-quality, comprehensive, and continuous primary care, close to home, is a foundational component of an effective health care system. The CFPC has been advocating for improved access to care and calls on the federal government and MPs from all parties to work together to enhance access for everyone living in Canada.

The CFPC urges the federal government to implement a primary care access fund to enable progress and set national standards and guiding principles for virtual care. Continuity of care by a family physician working closely with a dedicated team is a key determinant of health outcomes and must be prioritized.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many areas of opportunities to further strengthen the Canadian health care system, particularly around access to care. The CFPC expects the federal government to demonstrate their commitment by taking concrete action on health care priorities," says CFPC's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Francine Lemire MD CM, CCFP, FCFP, CAE, ICD.D. "The future of health care in Canada depends on strong federal leadership now more than ever."

On behalf of its members, the CFPC will continue to advocate on health matters relevant to family medicine and will support policies that support a robust, equitable and sustainable health care system for all in Canada.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization that represents more than 40,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada's 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

For further information: Susan Monic, Manager, Communication Services, The College of Family Physicians of Canada, Tel: 905-629-0900 ext. 432, Email: [email protected], www.cfpc.ca

