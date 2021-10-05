The Centre for Mindfulness Studies Marks 10 Years of Community Well-Being with 'Invest in Happiness' Campaign

For Mental Health Awareness Day, the Centre is renewing its commitment to industry-leading, evidence-based mindfulness programming for personal and professional resilience.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - To recognize a decade of fostering community well-being, the Centre for Mindfulness Studies today launched a new fundraising campaign meant to inspire Canadians to "Invest in Happiness" through donations for mental health services that help people live happier lives. Coinciding with World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the new campaign promotes the Centre's work to cultivate communities that empower people and enrich society.

Beginning this month, donations made to the Centre for Mindfulness Studies help provide access to eight-week mindfulness programs for people in need. As many as one in five Canadians are affected by mental health issues, according to the Mental Health Commission of Canada , and research shows a mindfulness practice and a strong community of support can help.

"Mental health is essential for everyone's well-being, and we all have a role to play in supporting each other," said Dr. Patricia Rockman, co-founder and the Director of Education and Clinical Services. "It's long been established that our communities impact our mental health and well-being, which in turn impact individual happiness. On our tenth anniversary, we are proud to renew our commitment to the happiness and health of both individuals and our communities."

Founded in 2011, the Centre is Canada's leading service delivery and professional training organization in evidence-based mindfulness interventions. In its 10-year history, more than 20,000 people have enrolled and participated in its mindfulness programming, ranging from professional workshops, certificate, and community programs for managing stress and mental health concerns.

Inspired by the devotion of frontline and healthcare workers and the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has been delivering a new program called CARE for healthcare workers to learn coping skills, emotional regulation and strategies to reduce feelings of isolation. The free six-week online group programs are delivered by certified mindfulness facilitators with the next set of sessions scheduled to begin Oct. 7.

In the decade since the Centre began its pioneering work in mental health, research studies around the globe have demonstrated that mindfulness-based interventions, including Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), show promise for treating depression and preventing relapse, and are at least as effective as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as well as antidepressant medications for maintenance treatment (mADM). In 2016, an analysis of 12 studies in the Psychology Research and Behavior Management journal showed "strong evidence for the effectiveness."

At the Centre for Mindfulness Studies, a core element of programming is rooted in community partnerships , another research-backed foundation of the Centre's work, acknowledging that supportive communities can improve the well-being of its members. Through nearly more than 70 partnerships with Toronto community groups, the Centre aims to better equip organizations throughout the city with the resources and tools needed for happier lives and to level the playing field so that access to mental health is available to all.

"Preserving one's mental health shouldn't be unachievable. It's too often reserved for the more privileged in our communities when those most in need lack the access and advocacy required for their well-being and happiness," said Barry Patterson, Executive Director. "Through our own research, we have seen that people with low incomes are twice as likely to experience problems with depression, anxiety or other mental health issues. Even the most modest of donations to the kind of work we do at the Centre can accumulate and lead to better mental health care for all."

To learn more about the Centre and how to "Invest in Happiness," visit mindfulnessstudies.com.

About the Centre for Mindfulness Studies

The Centre for Mindfulness Studies is a charitable social enterprise founded in 2011. It is the Canadian leader in developing and providing professional mindfulness programs for mental health. Our goal is to ensure access to those most in need, to lead change and bring mindfulness as a healthcare service to diverse populations.

SOURCE Centre for Mindfulness Studies

For further information: Sarah Rigler, 416-770-1080, [email protected]