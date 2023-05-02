MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Centre de médiation et d'arbitrage en copropriété (CMAC) has been awarded the prestigious « Prix du Mérite Innovations – Accès à la justice » for 2023.

This exceptional merit is granted by the Barreau du Québec to recognize and highlight in a particular way the innovations of members or organizations that propose solutions for improving access to justice or facilitating the administration of justice. These innovations may be technological, communicative or administrative in nature.

The establishment of the CMAC, by experienced lawyers from recognized firms in co-ownership law, has already allowed many co-owners and syndicates of co-ownership to settle their disputes without going through the judicial courts.

Several out-of-court settlements and arbitration decisions have been rendered efficiently, quickly and confidentially since the launch of the project in 2022, thereby easing the burden on the justice system in Quebec.

By presenting the Prix Mérite Innovations – Accès à la justice, the Barreau du Québec has recognized the efforts and resources invested in this promising and innovative project.

The Medals and Merits of the Barreau du Québec will be officially awarded on June 19, 2023, as part of the Journée du Barreau du Québec 2023.

