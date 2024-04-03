THE CENTER FOR HORTICULTURAL INNOVATION WILL TRIAL SOLLUM'S DYNAMIC GROW LIGHT SOLUTION ALONG WITH ALTERNATIVES TO QUANTIFY THE BENEFITS OF DYNAMIC LIGHTING FOR GREENHOUSES.

MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Center for Horticultural Innovation, a division of South Essex Fabricating (SEF) is looking for the best possible supplemental lighting to integrate into the greenhouse industry. They will be conducting strawberry trials in their experimental greenhouse, testing Sollum®'s dynamic smart LED solution against traditional LED lighting.

The Center for Horticultural Innovation, a division of South Essex Fabricating (SEF), will be conducting strawberry trials in their experimental greenhouse, testing Sollum®'s dynamic smart LED solution against traditional LED lighting. The Center for Horticultural Innovation is just one of many companies based in Leamington, Canada's greenhouse capital, working with Sollum Technologies. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

Based in Leamington, Ontario, the Center for Horticultural Innovation is a dynamic institution committed to the study and development of horticultural practices, technologies and innovations. The facility serves as a hub for research, industry collaboration and knowledge dissemination. Their world-class team of highly experienced and educated individuals strives to conduct research that will bridge the gaps within the industry.

"Dynamic lighting appeals to us because of its flexibility and capability to grow an infinite variety of productions," says Matt Korpan, executive director of Research and Development at the Center for Horticultural Innovation. "Sollum Technologies is offering a solution that is not only flexible but addresses many common lighting issues, thanks to dynamic features like spectral compensation and auto-dimming, so we are excited to test it in our R&D greenhouse and see how well it optimizes strawberry yield."

"We take great pride in being chosen for research and development projects by companies like the SEF's Center for Horticultural Innovation, who meet the highest standards," says Sam Soltaninejad, chief horticultural specialist for Sollum Technologies. "Our solution is designed to work seamlessly with surrounding greenhouse technologies, and we are confident that once the Center for Horticultural Innovation has tested our fixtures and SUN as a Service® platform on a particularly difficult crop like strawberries, they will be eager to integrate our products."

The Center for Horticultural Innovation is just one of many companies based in Leamington, Canada's greenhouse capital, working with Sollum Technologies. To learn more about the growing number of producers adding Sollum dynamic LED lighting to their operations, check out other recent announcements here.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

©2024 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies

SOURCE Sollum Technologies

For further information: Sources: Sollum Technologies, VP of Marketing, Jenny Zammit, +1.514.975.7308, [email protected], Media Contact, Valérie Gonzalo, +1.514.923.1549, [email protected]