The CCMM, Montréal International and Investissement Québec announce the finalists of the Montréal International Awards

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec are pleased to announce the 20 finalists for the Montréal International Awards. This competition pays tribute to companies and organizations that do business internationally and that contribute to Greater Montréal's reputation and growth.

"The first edition of the Montréal International Awards was met with great enthusiasm and high-quality nominations," said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "We are very proud of that. For decades, the Chamber has been dedicated to supporting companies in their internationalization strategies. This competition is a chance to showcase Montréal businesses that have positioned themselves as leaders in exports and attracting international talent. We look forward to announcing the winners on January 31."

"At Montréal International, attracting foreign direct investment and international talent go hand in hand," said Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montréal International. "I am particularly proud to see among the finalists subsidiaries of foreign and local companies, which are gaining renown and contributing to our collective wealth, across Greater Montréal."

"Seeking foreign direct investment and supporting Quebec companies in their exports are central to Investissement Québec International's mandate," said Hubert Bolduc, president of Investissement Québec International. "As such, we are pleased to be associated with the Montréal International Awards and to celebrate the finalists' outstanding work in internationalization and their unique contribution to the Quebec economy."

The finalists are grouped into the following four categories:

Best Export Strategy

BRP

CAE

CMA CGM Canada Inc.

GIRO Inc.

NoviFlow Inc.

Best Foreign Investment Strategy

Epic Games

Framestore

Maltem Consulting

Mino Games

ReDefine VFX

Best International Talent Attraction and Retention Strategy

Cofomo

Framestore

Larochelle Groupe Conseil

Université de Montréal

Uzinakod

Best Digital Data Management Strategy

AlayaCare

Hotel Monville

Imagia

Logiciels Etiya Canada Inc.

Sollio Agriculture – La Coop fédérée

The companies who will receive a Montréal International Award will be announced January 31 at a business luncheon during the Strategic Forum "International trade at the heart of economic growth," taking place at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

About the Montréal International Awards

The Montréal International Awards are part of the second edition of the internationalization initiative co-developed by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec, in collaboration with Air Canada and RBC Royal Bank. The finalists were selected by an independent jury made up of: Youssef Lemgendez, Manager, Investment, Fonds FTQ; Emine Sarigöllü, Associate Professor of Marketing at the Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University; Marie-Eve Tremblay, Senior Corporate Account Manager, EDC; Ari Van Assche, Professor, Department of International Business, HEC Montréal; and Martin Wiedenhoff, Director of Revenue Growth and Expansion, BDC.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

About Montréal International

Established in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Ville de Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment, international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs. www.montrealinternational.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster investment growth in Quebec, contributing to economic development and job creation in all regions. It offers businesses a complete range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investment, to support them at every stage of their development. It is also responsible for administering fiscal measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chambremontreal

Twitter: @chambremontreal

To continue the discussion: #ccmm

SOURCE Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

For further information: Julie Serero, Advisor, Media Relations, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tel.: 514 871-4000, ext. 4042, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccmm.ca/

