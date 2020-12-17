OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching investigations to determine whether certain grinding media originating in or exported from India is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether it is being subsidized.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed by Magotteaux Limitée, located in Magog, Quebec. The complainant alleges that they are facing an increase in the volume of the allegedly dumped and subsidized imports, price depression and suppression, loss of sales, price undercutting, loss of market share, impacted financial results, underutilization of capacity, reduced employment, and threat to continuous investments.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) each play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by February 15, 2021. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by March 17, 2021.

Currently, there are 125 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and jobs.

The subject goods are grinding media. For more product information, please refer to Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and Countervailing.





Grinding media is commonly used in the mining and cement industries to process minerals, particularly ore, to minute particles or fragments.





A copy of the Statement of Reasons, which provides more details about these investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days.





As of December 31, 2019 , special import measures have directly helped to protect 34,810 Canadian jobs and $9.56 billion in Canadian production.

